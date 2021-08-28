Methuen police break up 'erratic' multi-city motorcycle ring

METHUEN — Several area law enforcement agencies led by the Methuen Police Department Tuesday came together to maximize visibility and break up what police call an “erratic” ring of motorcyclists driving through Methuen, Lowell and Dracut.
As a result of the focused traffic enforcement, Methuen Interim Chief Randy Haggar said 18 citations were issued for various traffic violations and one driver was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Two motorcycles were towed in Methuen on the way to or from the area where the cycles congregate, near The Heritage Farm Ice Cream & Restaurant on Pawtucket Boulevard in Lowell.
“The operation was extremely successful,” Haggar said, praising the efforts of lead officer in charge Sgt. Scott Lever.
Members of the patrol division, including motorcycle officers and drone operators worked in tandem with the Massachusetts State Police AirWing helicopter to set up a perimeter around the area of the ice cream shop as bikers came in for the regular Tuesday night bike night, which has not formally been held since the coronavirus crisis, Haggar said.
The State Police helicopter and Methuen’s drone proved to be valuable resources, said the chief, as they allowed Methuen officers to strategically place marked units in position to engage bikers as they came into Methuen, identify operators and engage with them safely if necessary. The same was done in Lowell, Haggar said.
“Our focus was on education and positive interactions between the police and the motorcycle riders,” Haggar said, adding that the enforcement was done as a way to improve quality of life for residents and safety for pedestrians and drivers. “The overall purpose was to explain what issues we were attempting to address as well as the complaints we were receiving from residents. It is important to state the ultimate goal of traffic enforcement to foster greater safety for motorists and pedestrians.”
Mayor Neil Perry commended the department for a job well done during his Wednesday night “Mayor’s Minutes” Facebook Live talk show. According to Perry, motorcyclists disrupting residents’ quality of life has been one of the biggest complaints his office has received in recent months. “Noise from those bikes has been an irritant, I get it. Kudos to Methuen PD,” Perry said.