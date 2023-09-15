METHUEN — Police Chief Scott McNamara is asking the city to spend $422,613 on a new evidence tracking system, but city councilors think the pricetag is a little too high.
McNamara went before the council on Sept. 5 to make a presentation about the system, which uses radio frequency identification chips to keep track of every piece of evidence.
It is a system used by other departments, including Braintree, McNamara said, adding that the current evidence-tracking system in Methuen has “gotten worse and worse for decades.”
With the new system, an independent vendor will retag and re-bag “every piece of evidence we have in a standardized manner,” he said. “Things had not been standardized. This is something that’s been needed for quite some time.”
West District Councilor Mike Simard, who is also a sergeant with the Lawrence Police Department, agreed that there is an issue if the evidence is not handled properly, but he thought the cost was “very exorbitant.”
Simard, and East District Councilor Steven Saba, both expressed an interest in visiting the evidence room prior to voting. McNamara said the group could potentially schedule a visit to see Braintree’s system adding that he would also show the council the challenges the Methuen department is currently facing.
The City Council tabled the issue at the Sept. 5 meeting and agreed to discuss it again during the Sept. 18 meeting.
McNamara said he had hoped to get a new inventory system sooner but that it had taken some time.
“We needed to iron some things out,” McNamara said. “We had some other priorities in the department.”
Funding for the new system is in the Police Department’s continuous improvement program, according to McNamara.
“It sounds expensive because it’s being costed out over a period of five years,” McNamara said. “I think it’s a wonderful project.”
There is an option for the city to only participate in the program for three years, which would cost $356,000. The costs associated with that are the installation and training, according to McNamara.
It is $163,000 for the installation and training of the system. An additional $96,000 is for the labor associated with working on roughly 6,500 pieces of evidence.
“This way we don’t need to do it twice,” McNamara said. “They’re doing a 100% inventory while they’re doing that.”
Maintenance, warranty and support is roughly $97,300 for three years. If the city chooses to continue for years four and five, there is a locked in price for warranty at $32,900 per year, according to McNamara.
The independent vendor will use a radio tagging system, which uses small frequency identification devices to track objects.
When officers bring evidence into the station, an evidence technician will bring the objects in a “particular way” to get to the evidence room and the “readers” that track the tagging system would note when objects were moved or — in worse cases — “just where things went awry,” according to McNamara.
He said the system was implemented in Braintree in 2018 after a state attorney general’s investigation found that guns, drugs and cash were stolen from the evidence room.
“I see the value of it,” McNamara said. “I think it’s just a state of the art system. I’ve seen it in a couple of departments, and it’s just unbelievable in terms of getting a handle on where your evidence is.”
