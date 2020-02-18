METHUEN — Police Chief Joseph Solomon said Tuesday night he supports the proposed audit of the police department, which could be launched within the next couple of weeks, to study weaknesses in the department and offer solutions to any problems found.
Solomon, joined by the president of the Superior Officers' Union, the head of the Patrolmen's Union and several other police officials, attended a meeting of the City Council's Public Safety Committee Tuesday night, during which councilors reviewed a draft of the Request for Proposals for an audit.
The committee for the most part agreed with the wording of the RFP, put together by Mayor Neil Perry. Public Safety Committee Chairman Mike Simard later said the audit would be a "comprehensive review of the way things are done, from top to bottom," so that the department could become "more efficient and effective."
"The purpose of the audit is not to punish anyone," Simard said during his subcommittee report to the full City Council, which also met Tuesday night. He said the audit would help the legislative branch push for changes in the department.
The city has been wracked with controversy for more than two years since the Superior Officers contract was approved by former Mayor Stephen Zanni and a City Council which, at the time, had multiple family connections to the police department. When information surfaced that the superior officers were in some cases going to earn $430,000, several councilors cried foul.
Former Mayor James Jajuga said the contract could have the impact of bankrupting the city.
The original contract was shelved for a so-called "memorandum of understanding," which offered a compromise of sorts, giving police lower raises that were still much higher than many people expected or could stomach.
The issue is now being looked at by an arbitrator in Boston, who is scheduled to hold a hearing in mid-March to hear evidence from both sides.
Perry said recently that he had met informally a couple of times with the union chiefs to discuss the possibility of reopening negotiations.
Those discussions have ended, according to both Perry and Greg Gallant, the president of the Superior Officers' Union.
"We've always been willing to discuss any issues," Gallant said in an interview Tuesday night. "We tried talking. We did try. But at this point discussions have ended. As far as we're concerned, it's ended."
When Perry was asked by Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro if he was conducting negotiations without informing the council of his activities, Perry said he had in fact met with the superior officers twice in an effort to "forestall arbitration. When the emails were published, those discussions stopped."
The emails in question were released by the city recently and appeared to indicate that there may have been some tinkering with the union contracts after they had been negotiated but before they were approved by the mayor and the City Council. The tinkering, according to several city councilors, led to the sky-high raises for superior officers, a big raise for the chief, and sizable raises for patrolmen as well.
While the arbitrator will look specifically at the salary issues, the audit is intended to look at the overall operation of the department.
Tuesday night the council proposed some minor changes to the RFP for the audit, and Perry said he is aiming to have it published in local newspapers over the weekend. Bids on the audit could be opened in the next week or two.
Simard, when discussing his support for the audit, referenced a comment made in The Eagle-Tribune by Solomon recently that morale in the department was low because of constant scrutiny and criticism from the City Council.
"I know, based on my interactions with officers in the department, that is not totally true," he said. "Morale is low because of problems in the department."
He urged members of the department to reach out to councilors on the Public Safety Committee, which will be actively engaged with the company chosen by the city to do the audit.
"Chief Solomon has graciously offered his support," Simard noted.
Solomon said Tuesday night that the study "shouldn't focus on the one item that will inflame people," such as the salary issue, but should be more of a management review as well as a study of how the department could be run more efficiently.
"We are willing to cooperate," he said. "But we'll wait and see."