METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry hammered the City Council in a letter Monday, saying it should stop delaying a decision on the Police Superior Officers Association contract and quit playing politics while the city is battling a deadly pandemic.
He also claimed that council Chairman James McCarty “attacked my integrity” by saying in a Facebook post he was covering for Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
“This is not the time for this,” Perry told The Eagle-Tribune on Monday afternoon. “I’m worried about keeping people alive.”
Perry’s letter to the council came in response to a letter the council sent him last week seeking the reinstatement of Officer Arthur Hardy, who was suspended for 270 days last year for allegedly mishandling evidence at a crime scene.
Councilors said in their letter that Hardy was “over-disciplined” and did not deserve such a harsh penalty given the fact that he has a strong record of public service and because the department needs experienced officers on the street dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
The councilors asked Perry to return Hardy to his position immediately, prior to his reinstatement date in May and prior to April 13 when an arbitrator is set to announce a ruling on the suspension.
Perry said in a Sunday Eagle-Tribune story that he would not intervene in the case until after the arbitrator makes a ruling.
He said as much in the letter Monday, but also said much more, taking the council to task for “failing to schedule a meeting” on the superior officers contract despite having all the information to make a decision. Perry negotiated a settlement with the union.
The contract has been a bone of contention in the city since it was agreed upon between former Mayor Stephen Zanni and superior officers in 2017. Due to the contract’s structure, the captains stood to make more than $400,000 a year, making them among the highest-paid law enforcement officers in the country.
The council rejected the contract, which resulted in arbitration. Last month, Perry and the union came to an agreement before the arbitrator rendered a decision. The agreement still needs council approval.
Perry demanded in his letter that the council meet within the next 10 days.
Councilors were scheduled to hold an executive session last month to review the settlement but when the coronavirus pandemic struck, they decided to delay it until they could all meet in person.
Since then, the council has been meeting using the computer application Zoom, which is not considered a secure meeting app.
As a result, McCarty said Monday he will schedule a public meeting for this week or next to review the proposed pact.
McCarty disputed Perry’s statement that the council had all the information needed to vote on the contract, noting that he and the rest of the council just received a financial impact statement of the proposed contract Monday.
When asked if he thought he attacked Perry’s integrity on Facebook, McCarty said, “I’m not even sure he knows what the word means.”