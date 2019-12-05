METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department is holding its annual toy drive to benefit children in need this holiday season.
Methuen police are working with Debbie’s Treasure Chest, which provides aid and support to families in need during the holidays. This year Debbie's Treasure Chest has received close to 1,000 wishes.
Last year, police and community members donated approximately 2,100 toys and granted 820 wishes to children in Methuen and throughout the Merrimack Valley. The department is hoping to match, or exceed, those numbers.
"It's a privilege of mine to be able to witness our Police Department organize this event every year without fail," said Mayor James Jajuga. "This event makes it possible for many more children in our community to wake up on Christmas morning with a special gift waiting for them. The acts of kindness on the part of our Police Department truly encompass the Christmas spirit."
A “giving tree,” decorated with snowball-shaped tags holding one child’s wish for a toy is set up in the roll call room at the Methuen Police Department.
Current and former members of the department are invited to select a tag from the tree, fill out their information in the log sheet (located in a black binder next to the tree), purchase the gift requested and return the unwrapped toy to the giving tree. The toys can be for boys and girls of all ages.
Any type of toy will be accepted, but food items are not allowed.
Community members who would like to donate to the toy drive can do so from now through Dec. 23 by bringing new, unopened and unwrapped gifts for kids of any age to the Methuen Police Department, 90 Hampshire St.
A drop-box will be located in the lobby of the station for the toys.
Toys collected from the giving tree will be presented to various social service agencies Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the event center at Everett Mills, 15 Union St., Lawrence.
"The Methuen Police Department is extremely thankful for those in our community who make this event possible through their donations and constant support," said police Chief Joseph Solomon. "It's a privilege of ours to be able to host this event every year, but the community is a huge driving force behind what we donate. I want to thank all those who continue to support us and encourage them to donate again this season."
Windham Community Bands celebrate the season
WINDHAM, N.H. — Windham Community Bands host a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. The concert features the Windham Concert Band, Swing Band and Flute Ensemble playing a variety of holiday favorites.
There will be sing-a-long offerings and also refreshments served. A $5 donation is suggested and children are admitted free. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
Interfaith Choir to perform Christmas concerts
HAMPSTEAD — The Interfaith Choir will hold its annual free Christmas concerts Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main St., Hampstead and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry. Special guests are The King's Choir.
Free will offerings will be accepted and refreshments will be served after the concerts.