METHUEN — An "unknown assailant" shot a 24-year-old man while he was walking on Broadway Tuesday evening, police said.
The victim was shot at several times and hit once, according to Detective Lt. Michael Pappalardo, who was at the scene investigating. The Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Pappalardo said.
The shooting happened at Broadway and Center Street at around 7:25 p.m. Multiple 911 calls reported the incident to police.
Two hours after the shooting, the section of Broadway in front of the Sonrisa Market was blocked by crime scene tape. Part of Center Street was also closed as state and Methuen police officers investigated.
Police "recovered items of an evidentiary nature" at the scene, said Pappalardo, who didn't go into further details.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.
The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section assisted Methuen detectives with the investigation.