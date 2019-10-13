METHUEN — Methuen police are seeking the public's help in apprehending several suspects who may have been involved in firing gun shots at 5 a.m. Sunday morning on Independence Drive.
According to a posting on social media, on Sunday morning Methuen officers responded to the area between 5 and 9 Independence Drive for reports of several gun shots fired.
Officers located spent shell casings in the area and conducted a search for further evidence of shots fired, suspects and victims. Area hospitals have been checked and no gun shot victims were located, according to police.
During the search several witnesses reported hearing four or five shots being fired. They reported seeing several subjects fleeing on foot and then fleeing in a silver Honda CRV and a dark, four-door sedan, according to police.
Police are asking residents in the area of Independence Drive, Constitution Way and Pleasant Valley Street to check their security videos for any activity at that time.
Anyone who observed these vehicles, or subjects running, or anything suspicious, is urged to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.