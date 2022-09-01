METHUEN — More than 2,200 purple flags fluttered in the breeze in front of the Methuen Police Department in memory of the Massachusetts residents who passed away from opioid overdoses last year — 11 of whom were from Methuen.
The gesture was done in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, which has been observed every year on Aug. 31 since 2001.
According to the state Department of Public Health, 99 Methuen residents have passed away from overdoses since 2015. During that time, the highest number of fatalities occurred in 2017 when 20 residents were lost. Jacque Ingersoll, spokeswoman for the Methuen Police, said that was the year when fentanyl began to infiltrate the illegal drug market.
“It’s the fentanyl, it’s getting worse because of the fentanyl,” she said.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
However, with support from Chief Scott McNamara, Ingersoll said Methuen is headed in the right direction.
“We’re on the right path to decrease the stigma,” she said.
One of the department’s premier substance abuse programs is the C.A.R.E.S. Initiative. Launched in 2015, the program allowed the Methuen Police Department to be the first in the nation to hire civilian employees to follow up with individuals after an overdose. Ingersoll said it has now become a model program for other police departments.
On the state level, $597.2 million was included in the fiscal year 2023 budget to fund a “wide range of services that support individuals struggling with substance addiction.” That figure is four times greater than it was when Gov. Charlie Baker took office in 2015.
In 2018, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to take on an opioid manufacturer when Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and its owner, the Sackler family. Three years later, Purdue agreed to pay $4.3 billion to settle the case. The settlement also requires that Purdue be dissolved or sold by 2024.
“From the day we opened our investigation and became the first state to sue the Sacklers, my office has been committed to revealing the truth about the opioid epidemic that the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma created, the devastation they caused and the countless American families they hurt,” said Healey. “While I know this resolution does not bring back loved ones, shutting down Purdue will help stop anything like this from ever happening again. I am grateful to the families whose strength and perseverance will continue to guide our work to combat this crisis in the years ahead.”
