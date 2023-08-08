METHUEN — A Methuen police officer was arrested Tuesday by state police on child pornography charges, authorities said.
Matthew Bistany, 51, was taken into custody after a raid of his home, according to a statement from police.
Bistany is a veteran officer who has served 25 years with the department.
Following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court later in the day, Bistany was released on $5,000 cash bail.
He was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16, according to court documents.
The Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, with assistance from the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, made the arrest and executed a search warrant at Bistany's home, according to the statement.
The investigation that led to Bistany's arrest began earlier this year when the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the upload of child sexual assault material (i.e. child pornography images) to a specific IP address, according to state police.
The investigation by the cyber crimes unit "connected the upload of the child sexual assault material to Bistany," state police said.
A state police report indicates the images depict nude females between the ages of 12 to 15.
Bistany's next court date is Oct. 3. The case will be transferred to another court since Bistany is a Methuen police officer who would occasionally report professionally to Lawrence District Court.
Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said when he learned of the allegations against Bistany the officer "was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow.”
“While Officer Bistany is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Methuen Police Department condemns the officer's conduct as alleged in the charging documents. These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction," McNamara said.
State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. said the MSP, and its law enforcement partners, "stand committed to protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, from sexual abuse, which is what child pornography is."
"I commend the work of our Cyber Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and am grateful for our partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," Mawn said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.