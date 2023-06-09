METHUEN — A Methuen police officer charged in November at his home with domestic assault and battery has been terminated from the police department after an internal affairs investigation.
The investigation, conducted by Capt. Eric Ferreira, concluded there was “sufficient evidence” that Christopher Gagne violated Methuen Police Department rules regarding “conducting unbecoming an officer” and “criminal conduct,” according to a copy of the report.
Gagne was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery on a household member after a Nov. 25, 2022 incident at his home. Methuen police received a call saying the alleged victim, Leann Campbell of Weymouth, was punched in the face by Gagne, according to police reports.
A woman contacted Methuen police after Campbell contacted her on a video call saying “her boyfriend punched her in the face and that she wanted to leave the house but could not,” according to a police report.
Methuen criminal cases are generally handled in Lawrence District Court. However, Gagne’s case was transferred to Haverhill District Court to avoid “a conflict of interest or appearance thereof,” which could stem from Gagne’s employment as a Methuen police officer, according to court records.
On March 17, Gagne’s criminal case was dismissed for lack of evidence, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.
Gagne’s defense attorney, Thomas Torrisi, said the alleged victim refused to cooperate and had “Fifth Amendment issues.”
Had she testified at trial, “she absolutely would have incriminated herself,” Torrisi said.
Reached Thursday, Torrisi said he was unaware Gagne was terminated from MPD and declined comment on that matter.
Gagne was hired as a full-time intermittent officer in Methuen 2018 and became a permanent full-time officer in March 2022. At the time of his arrest, Gagne was still within his probationary period within the department, police said.
Ferreira wrote that Gagne refused to answer questions in the internal affairs investigation.
“In administrative investigations, a negative inference may be made when an interviewee invokes the right against self-incrimination. Gagne was provided the opportunity to offer an alternative explanation for what occurred on November 25, 2022. He chose to remain silent instead,” Ferreira wrote in the report dated Feb. 6, 2023.
The internal affairs report was obtained by The Eagle-Tribune through a public records request. The names of the alleged victim and the person who reported the incident to police were redacted.
Police Chief Scott McNamara said he could not comment on personnel matters but, on Thursday, did confirm “Gagne is no longer working for the Methuen Police Department.”
Officer Arthur Hardy, president of the Methuen patrol officer’s union, could not be reached for comment for this article.
On Nov. 25, 2022, five of Gagne’s fellow officers were sent to his home to investigate a report of domestic abuse.
Police reports describe finding blood spattered inside Gagne’s car on the passenger dashboard, passenger front seat, center console, steering wheel and driver’s side window, as well as on clothes that Campbell had changed out of and was preparing to wash.
When Licata asked Gagne where the blood in his car had come from, Gagne replied that it had come from his nose, and said “weather causes his nose to bleed.”
A report by Officer Michael Havey Jr. said that when Licata asked Campbell where the blood came from, she told him: “From his nose, my mouth? I don’t know.”
Five days after the incident, on Nov. 30, 2022, Ferreira interviewed the woman in a consultation room at Lawrence District Court. She told him Gagne had “not done anything.” She also told him she struck Gagne causing his nose to bleed profusely, according to the report.
Also, the woman who called Methuen police after the video call was “adamant” about what she was told and saw, Ferreira wrote.
Ferreira attempted to interview Gagne on Jan. 20. Gagne invoked his Fifth Amendment and other “protections against self-incrimination”
