METHUEN — A Methuen police officer suffered what Chief Randy Haggar described as “minor” injuries Monday morning, while the patrolman was on his way to a call for service.
Haggar said Officer Brady Abraham was traveling south on Jackson Street at approximately 8 a.m. with his lights and sirens on and was attempting to pass a 2007 Acura that was also traveling south. When Abraham tried to pass the Acura, the female driver started to take a left turn into the driveway of 103 Jackson St., Haggar said, colliding with the side of Abraham’s cruiser.
As a result of the crash, Abraham’s cruiser went into the northbound lane, onto the sidewalk, and struck a telephone pole, the chief said.
Abraham and the female driver of the Acura were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
There was severe damage to both the telephone pole and the police cruiser, Haggar said. The crash remains under investigation.