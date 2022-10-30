METHUEN — Following a rigorous two-day assessment at the end of June, the Methuen Police Department was recently certified by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
A police department must achieve certification to be eligible for an accreditation assessment.
“I feel great for the men and women of the Methuen Police Department, they worked hard for this and they truly deserve the recognition,” said Chief Scott McNamara. “This is an organization made up of wonderful people who care deeply for the community they serve. They are true professionals in every sense.”
McNamara said that during the certification process, MPAC assessors had 159 standards that the department needed to meet. The evaluation also included a tour of the department and a meticulous review of policies and proof of compliance.
He said that prior to the certification testing, his officers conducted a self-assessment to inspect everything from training and hiring to evidence and communications.
He credited Sgt. Matthew Mueskes and Lt. Eric Ferreira with guiding the department through the process.
“Later this year, Sgt. Mueskes will be recognized as our 2022 Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year for his contributions to this effort,” said McNamara.
He said his officers were also assisted by Andover police Chief Patrick Keefe and Andover Lt. Edward Guy, adding that Guy is a “subject matter expert on all things accreditation. He provided us with hands-on mentorship throughout the process for which I will be forever grateful.”
In addition, McNamara highlighted the unwavering support from the city.
“Most notably, we continue to enjoy top-down support from Mayor [Neil] Perry, the members of the City Council and the community at-large,” he said. “With that type of support, it’s almost impossible to fail.”
The final step is the accreditation assessment, which is scheduled for Dec. 13-14.
To achieve full accreditation, there are an additional 173 standards — 98 of them are mandatory. McNamara said there are currently 110 police departments in the state that are accredited.
“The assessors will conduct a shorter tour of the agency to observe any accreditation-related requirements that were not observed during the certification tour,” he said, adding that the Police Department would be reassessed for accreditation every three years.
Perry said McNamara set a “new tone” when he took over as chief one year ago.
“A trusting relationship with the community is visible to all our residents and highlights the focus on detail after our external audit in 2020,” said Perry. “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to all the men and women of Methuen Police Department for this outstanding accomplishment as well as all they do day in and day out to keep our community safe. I’d also like to commend Lt. Eric Ferreira and Sgt. Matt Mueskes for all their hard work and leadership on the certification process.”
City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard also praised McNamara for a job well done.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Chief McNamara is a breath of fresh air,” he said. “I admire his leadership and vision and I congratulate him and his team for this major accomplishment. The residents of Methuen are truly blessed to have an incredible group of police officers dedicated to keeping our city safe.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said McNamara has been instrumental in keeping Methuen on the right path.
“Certification will help us independently evaluate and correct issues sooner, increase accountability and will strengthen the relationship between the department and residents,” she said. “One day we will look back in history at the importance of this moment for the city of Methuen.”
