METHUEN — Methuen Police, assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, were able to defuse an incident involving an individual in crisis on the morning of July 8.
At approximately 9:41 a.m. dispatchers received a call for medical assistance at a home on Lincoln Street.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a person barricaded inside the home. It was quickly determined that NEMLEC’s emergency response team would be called to assist.
The individual, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
The Police Department thanks area residents for their patience and cooperation during this call.
