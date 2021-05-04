METHUEN — Police are searching for two missing 16-year-old girls.
Methuen police reported late Monday night that both teens were last seen at their homes Friday morning.
Justine Justiniano was wearing gray clothing and glasses. Justine is 4-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Altagracia Mauricio-Rodriguez was wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Altagracia is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone knows of any further information or knows their whereabouts, they can call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.