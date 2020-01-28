METHUEN — Police are actively searching for Jacinto Goulart, who was last seen on Vincent Avenue at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Goulart, 54, has resided in a group home there for the past two months, police said. Officers have undertaken an extensive search for him, using foot and cruiser patrols, K-9 units and a drone, police Chief Joseph Solomon said.
Updates are being posted on social media.
Goulart, who is intellectually challenged, knows how to use the public transportation system and is familiar with Boston. Solomon said Methuen police have notified other departments in the area to be on the lookout for Goulart.
This is not the first time Goulart has gone missing. Last March, he walked away from the CLASS program in Lawrence and was not located until 31 hours after he was reported missing.
He took a bus to Lowell, then a train to Boston. He ended up on the Massachusetts Turnpike, where a state trooper found him and brought him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
A nurse at the hospital recognized Goulart from the missing person report on the news and contacted Lawrence police. In 2018, Goulart told Lawrence Detective Carmen Purpura that he walked away from CLASS, a program for people with intellectual challenges, because he did not like the way he was being treated.
Anyone who has seen Goulart since 2 a.m. Tuesday or who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the Methuen police at 978-983-8698.