METHUEN — Police are asking for the public's help in locating three children who were reported missing by relatives Tuesday night.
Police Chief Joe Solomon said the children are with family members and are not believed to be in danger.
However, they are not authorized to be with those family members, he said.
"We are basically doing a well-being check," Solomon said.
He said police believe the children and the adults who picked them up are somewhere in the southern New Hampshire/Merrimack Valley area.
He said people should be on the lookout for a dark-colored Acura TL with New Hampshire license plates. The registration number is 4384213.
The car would most likely be found at a motel or hotel in the area, he added.
The children are described as follows: Bella Vargas, 9, brown eyes, brown hair, about 5 feet tall; Julian Liranzo, 10, brown eyes, brown hair, 4 feet, 6 inches tall; Dominic Vargas, 13, brown eyes, brown hair, about 6 feet tall.
They were all last seen in the Newport Street area.