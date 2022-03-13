METHUEN — Between recruits and transfers, 18 new Methuen police officers will soon be patrolling the city.
City Councilors this week unanimously approved a restructuring of the department, starting with the addition of a deputy chief, two sergeants and six patrolmen, along with the removal of one captain position. Existing vacancies are also being filled.
According to police Chief Scott McNamara, who inked a 3-year contract with the city in October, the reorganization “is based on a promise I made to the mayor, the City Council and the citizens of Methuen to bring change.”
A long-awaited independent audit of the department, made public in January 2021, has also been at the forefront. It described a department wracked with mistrust over promotions, perception of favoritism and lack of diversity under the leadership of former Chief Joseph Solomon.
The 70-page report, conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, examined the department’s organizational structure, budget, operations, culture and professional standards.
It found, “a culture of fear and mistrust that is leaving many MPD members feeling unsafe within their own department.”
Auditors advised, “The department should redirect its focus to patrol personnel, who are at the heart of public service to the community,” after finding a low number of patrol officers and high number of assigned specialist positions.
When McNamara took the top police job, he said the department was down 10 officers from a sworn complement of 90. Efforts have been made to bring that number up to 98, which is closer to federal standards for a city the size of Methuen, he said.
The chief’s reorganization plan was presented after 100 days of him evaluating the department’s needs.
Dispatchers have been added to each shift, he said, “reducing dispatcher fatigue and improving officer safety.”
More sergeants will be on the road, and in general providing more direct supervision to the high-risk, high-liability functions of the department, according to McNamara.
The department has been without a deputy chief for many years, but McNamara looks forward to someone filling the position who will be a “trusted advisor at the top of the organization, while also streamlining communication and equalizing work loads across (two) remaining bureaus.”
Before casting his vote in favor of the impending changes, Councilor Mike Simard, a sergeant in the Lawrence Police Department, joined others in praising McNamara’s efforts.
“I can see across the city, people come to me saying that things have changed. They have a lot of respect for the police department and the work you and your officers are doing, and I see within the department that the culture is changing,” Simard said. “Morale is up.”
In terms of paying for the new officers brought on this year, council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said, “there’s funding in the budget,” noting a “much welcome cost savings” by eliminating a captain position.
The positions are not all expected to be filled at once. Some, including the highest paying role of deputy chief, will wait until the next fiscal year.
In the meantime, McNamara is reassured by some impending hires.
“Typically we’re worried about losing candidates to other cities and towns, and having to pay for the training costs associated with that,” he said. “In this case, Methuen is on the winning side of the equation.”