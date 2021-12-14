METHUEN — Calling 911 in a time of need can no doubt be a harrowing experience, but local residents now have the opportunity to connect with two new calm voices on the other end of the line with the addition of Yenifer Cabreja and Larissa Alves to the Police Department’s dispatch team.
Police Chief Scott McNamara said Cabreja and Alves both graduated from the state 911 Department’s Public Safety Communications Academy last month and began their roles with the department upon graduation. Both women are bilingual, and join a team of 10 dispatchers.
“Methuen is a diverse community so I am pleased the Methuen Police Department will now have two more multilingual dispatchers who will reflect our overall community as they take emergency and nonemergency calls from the public,” McNamara said. “Effective law enforcement requires effective communications, and that all begins in the dispatch center.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Police Department responded to about 30,000 calls for service annually, McNamara said.
Cabreja and Alves completed the five-week, 200-hour academy, which includes courses in law enforcement dispatching, radio communications, next-generation 911 equipment training, the National Incident Management System and Incident Command System, communication with the deaf and hard of hearing, fire service dispatch and active shooter response.
Like the department’s other dispatchers, the women also received training in ethics, suicide intervention, domestic violence, health and wellness for dispatchers, and testifying in court.
“As a native Spanish speaker, being able to go an extra step to help those with a language barrier has been the most rewarding experience for me,” Cabreja said. “As a 911 dispatcher with the Methuen Police Department, I will be able to help those in need and keep doing what I love, which is helping my community.”
Her colleague Alves also looks forward to helping the community after recently moving to the area.
“I have been a stay-at-home mother since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but I recently moved to Methuen and I’m excited to give back to this great community and help any way that I can,” said Alves, a married mom who also speaks Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish. “The Methuen Police Department is a great team and I am proud to be a part of it.”
Mayor Neil Perry called the women “an asset to our community” and welcomed them to Methuen in a statement.
“(T)heir natural abilities combined with the skills they developed at the academy make them well-prepared to serve all of our city’s residents in their time of need,” Perry said.