METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and Police Chief Scott McNamara announced that seven officers have joined the ranks of the city’s finest.
“I want to congratulate these men and women on completing the Police Academy,” McNamara said.
“The academy is rigorous and challenging, but it prepares officers for the work that they will now do on our streets,” he added. “I welcome these officers to our department and know they will continue to learn and grow throughout their field training.”
The new officers are Jason Young, Cameron Fountain, James Smith, Kayleigh Forgetta, Dannery Serrano, Robert Fitzgerald and Angel Mejia Jr.
Each officer was selected from the Civil Service Police Officer’s List to begin training.
The officers graduated from the 24-week Police Academy at Northern Essex Community College on Friday, according to the department.
Smith was presented with a physical fitness award at the graduation.
The officers will now be enrolled in the department’s field training program for the next three months under the guidance of a field training officer.
