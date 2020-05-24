METHUEN — A woman was arrested after firing a pistol through her car window about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Julmarie Mahoney of Stoughton was arrested after a 911 caller reported seeing a white female fire a gun through the window of a black Chrysler Pacifica.
The witness added that Mahoney fired the pistol near 298 Pelham St. as her vehicle was heading east.
Police later found Mahoney’s vehicle parked outside A & B Package Store at 161 Pelham St.
Mahoney was accompanied by a male passenger. Officers conducted a felony motor vehicle stop, removed Mahoney and her passenger from the minivan, and secured the vehicle, according to a press release from the Methuen Police Department.
Police say that as a result of the investigation, it was determined that Mahoney fired a single round from a pistol while driving the Pacifica.
A starter pistol and blank ammunition were found in her vehicle, police said.