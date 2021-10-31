METHUEN — At a time when area departments are struggling to recruit new officers, the Methuen Police Department is making an effort to both encourage youth to consider law enforcement careers and afford local teens hands-on experience serving their community as police explorers.
Now in its 48th year, the Boy Scouts-affiliated program pays dividends for the youth aged 14-20 taking part as well as the department, said post commander Methuen Detective Jeff Torrisi.
“It’s really getting the kids to make a decision about possible law enforcement careers before they invest in the (police) academy,” Torrisi said. “The explorers have a pretty good grasp of what they’re going to do with their careers when they’re done with the program: Whether they’re going to go to work in the court system or become a firefighter. I had three girls in the program who left to become teachers. Their time in the explorer program helped them get those jobs. It doesn’t mean everyone has to become a police officer, but our goal is to help them leave here with a decent head on their shoulders and know what they want to do in life.”
A second-generation Methuen police officer, Torrisi’s father, Al Torrisi, helped oversee the explorer program prior to his son doing it, and also mentored a young explorer named Derek Licata, who attended the program while at Methuen High School. Licata is now an officer at the Methuen Police Department, serving as the training coordinator and assisting with social media efforts. Licata is one of approximately 10 who have come to work in Methuen following their time with the explorer program.
Torrisi said over the years, approximately 40 explorers he’s mentored have pursued work at other law enforcement agencies.
As part of the program, Methuen’s explorers take part in monthly meetings at the Methuen Police Department with Torrisi and other mentors, including Lt. Joseph Aiello and Officers Nicholas Fabrizio and Walter Torres. The opt-in program features lectures on policing topics and field trips to places like the State Police Crime Lab, Essex County Sheriff’s Department and on Boston Harbor aboard Coast Guard boats, Torrisi said.
Explorers also serve the Methuen community while learning on-the-job skills.
“We do patrols on Halloween and the Fourth of July fireworks. They aren’t left alone, but they are a big help,” Torrisi said. “They like the opportunity to put on a vest and work with another officer and learn how to do some traffic work. They learn communication skills as they work with the public.”
As an example, Torrisi said explorers may help with crowd control at events held at The LOOP, or the Santa Parade. They are always paired up with a sworn Methuen police officer and never put in harm’s way, he said.
“It’s fantastic to have young people who are interested in law enforcement,” Licata said, pointing to the difficulty some departments face recruiting officers. “They may come here and decide their personality is better suited for the State Police or, when we have a guest speaker, decide that agency is a better fit. If they don’t find a career path, the program is about teamwork, working with others, and giving back to the community.”
Earlier this month, seven members of the Methuen Police explorers program recently traveled to Milton to take part in the first annual Spirit of Adventure Law Enforcement Day, an all-day event allowing participants to carry out hands-on drills and challenges that pertained to police work and other law enforcement activities.
Taking part from Methuen were Michael Martin, Jack Earnshaw, Jack Magnan, Jonah Bonanno, Mathew Bolduc, Michael Mulligan and Keahilani Diaz. Those explorers joined approximately 50 others from similar programs across the state. Youth from Methuen were split into groups to complete scenarios such as motor vehicle stops, crime scene searches and learn first aid skills.
The Massachusetts State Police, FBI Boston, Environmental Police, and the Boston Police Department SWAT Team were also on hand to speak to the police explorers, Torrisi said, with a goal of presenting them a full picture of what a career of law enforcement may look like.
Torrisi guided explorers, including the Methuen youth, through a crime scene demonstration that forced them to work in groups to solve an investigation with few clues.
“I created a scenario in which a convenience store was robbed and after the suspect ran into a field, he started throwing evidence. The groups did a line and grid search to locate evidence including knives, guns and bullets,” Torrisi said. “The exercise forced the groups to look outside the box to examine evidence they wouldn’t think was important.”
Critical thinking skills taught by Methuen police officers like Torrisi are ones Chief Scott McNamara said make the explorer program stand out.
“I’m really pleased with each of the officers that are part of our explorer program. They are truly giving back to their community and they are making a difference,” McNamara said. “I recently learned we were one of the first police explorer programs in the state but I’m not surprised. There is so much that is great about the Methuen Police Department and the men and women who work here. This is just another example of that.”
To join the program, interested youth living in Methuen must first fill out an application and submit to a background check. Then, Torrisi allows them to audit a few meetings before a mutual decision is made as to if they will remain in the program. There is a $27 joining fee plus $5 monthly dues. Interested youth can call Detective Torrisi for more information at 978-983-8764.