METHUEN — With two weeks to go until the first day of school, Methuen officials have yet to make a decision on whether children will return to classrooms masked, but have sought parent input before that choice is made next Monday.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong and members of the Methuen School Committee met Aug. 9, opting to delay the recommendation in order to survey families and obtain community input before children head back to class Sept. 1.
Emailed surveys were sent to parents and district staff last week, with results tabulated through last Friday.
Methuen’s School Committee, like others in Massachusetts, have the final say on how — if at all — to institute a mask policy for the new school year. Last year, when the coronavirus was more prevalent, students wore masks with regularity. Now, districts face tough decisions — and criticism — from naysayers given the availability of vaccines and lower infection rates.
“Our priority is to safely welcome all students back to school full time and maintain the least disruptive learning environment,” Kwong wrote in an email to families sent last week after the School Committee meeting.
According to the superintendent, responses “about indoor masking in schools” will provide the committee “a fuller understanding of how the community views this issue.”
Kwong told the School Committee that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued a four-page memo to area districts, including Methuen, on July 30, with coronavirus guidance from agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health.
In regard to masking, both DESE and DPH “strongly recommend” masks for students in kindergarten through grade 6 when indoors. When indoors, those agencies say unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above and unvaccinated visitors wear masks. According to the memo, vaccinated students should be allowed to go unmasked.
A federal rule states that all students and staff must be masked while on school buses and in school nurses’ offices, according to the DESE memo.
DESE said in its memo that it has lifted all health and safety protocols that were in place during the last school year. There are no distancing requirements, including during school meals.
In regard to vaccinations, Kwong said the school district is not yet sure if it “has the authority” to require personal vaccination data. The district is seeking legal guidance from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, of which it is a member, according to Kwong in a written memo.
Fifty-four percent of all eligible Methuen residents have been fully vaccinated, the superintendent said, adding that she keeps in close contact with Mayor Neil Perry and Health Department staff to monitor community COVID-19 statistics. The group’s most recent meeting was last week, Kwong said.
Schools across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire have also begun to solidify their masking policies ahead of the first day of school.
In Haverhill, the School Committee voted to send children and staff back to school masked, but plans to assess how masking is going near the end of September.
Salem, New Hampshire, students have more relaxed rules. Masks should be worn in schools, but not at all times. Following guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, school officials will use acrylic shields when 3 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Whenever 3 feet cannot be kept and acrylic shields are not available, students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks. Most classroom desks can be arranged with 3 feet of space, eliminating the need for masks to be worn while seated there.
Students who attend Timberlane Regional School District are also going back to school masked — despite efforts by parents and anti-mask supporters who challenged policies at meetings and in court. Previously, masks were worn based on the number of COVID cases reported within a specific color-coded zone.
Andover was scheduled to determine its mask policy for the new school year Monday night.
In Methuen, the first day of school for students in grades one through 12 is Wednesday, Sept. 1. Those students attend class Thursday, Sept. 2, also, and then recess Friday and Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Pre-K and kindergarten students report for the first day of school Wednesday, Sept 8.
Information on virtual open houses and other back-to-school housekeeping details are available on the school’s website www.methuen.k12.ma.us.
The mask meeting Monday night, Aug. 23 begins at 5:30 p.m. and takes place at Methuen High School, 1 Ranger Road.