METHUEN — School officials are scrambling to meet the state deadline of April 5 for the return of in-person learning in elementary schools, as COVID-19 cases remain high in the city.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong reported to the School Committee Monday night that the district — along with every other district in the state — is under orders from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to bring back students in kindergarten through grade five first, followed by middle school students on April 28.
The state hasn't imposed a deadline for the return of high school students but Kwong and her team are planning for a phased-in return anyway, presenting a plan to the committee Monday night that was approved unanimously.
"Our job as a school district is how best to meet the dates of return," said Kwong, who left the meeting early for what she said was a family emergency. "Our authority to determine (when to return to in-person learning) has been removed from school committees and superintendents. It's a mandate for learning time."
That said, parents can opt to keep their children home, where they can continue to learn remotely.
So far, Kwong said, 26% of the 6,800 students in the district are staying home for remote learning while 74% have decided to return to full-time, in-person learning.
As such, 40-by-100 foot tents are being set up at all the schools, with two each at Timony and Tenney, for spillover needed while students remove their masks during snack and lunch hours, when 6-feet of social distancing is needed.
The state changed the rules for classrooms to 3-feet of distancing, when students must keep their masks on.
Kwong and school officials are busy measuring classrooms and any other available spaces inside schools to ensure that the roughly 5,000 students returning will have enough space to learn as well as to eat.
"That's a huge undertaking," she told the committee members Monday night. "The cafeterias will have desks 6-feet apart and we are moving everything out of media centers" to make way for more desks set up 6-feet apart for meals, she said. "Auditoriums will be used for lunch as well. We have large spaces in buildings. We are putting up 40-by-100 foot tents and we have bought chairs, to put outside. Every building is getting tents."
At the high school, an outdoor patio is being expanded so more students can eat outside, she said.
"We are expanding the deck at the high school — pouring concrete and extending that," she said. "It will serve as outdoor space for kids to eat lunch."
Some School Committee members expressed concern about the return plan, saying that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city as well as elsewhere across the state.
"This is deja vu," said committee member Ryan DiZoglio. "In September and October, numbers were down, everybody was ready to go back, that lasted two to three weeks, and we had to shut down until the second week in January. Now, our numbers have been good but in the last five days, the numbers have increased in the state."
Mayor Neil Perry, who also sits as committee chairman, noted that the city briefly "went to yellow and then right back to red."
The state grades communities based on the rate of infection, with red being the worst and yellow a little better.
"The numbers are increasing again," DiZoglio said.
"This reminds me of a rocket launch," added Perry. "At any point, do you avoid the blast-off? I know DESE (the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) is pushing the envelope. But life is funny — you make plans, think life is going to work out a certain way, then it doesn't. If this happens, do you re-address the plan?"
He added, "I'm just worried. The results would be disastrous if we got halfway in and things went sideways. It would be catastrophic. At what point do you say, 'Stop'?"
Kwong said the district has no choice in the matter and that while the state is offering waivers to some districts, she and her team decided not to apply for one because the state is being extremely stingy in handing them out.
"It's not in our hands right now," she said. "We don't have the authority or ability to phase this in. DESE is going to be really strict about who gets a waiver and why. Our team doesn't feel like we have the issues that qualify us for a waiver. We don't have that argument."
Based on a survey sent out to parents, with 74% of students returning, "we can go in-person April 5" for elementary students and April 28 for the middle school and seniors at the high school.
"It's going to be expected that we do this," she said, adding that if things got really bad, and there was an outbreak at multiple schools and numerous classes had to go into quarantine, she could call the commissioner of DESE, Jeffrey Riley, to discuss next steps.
"The back-up plan is making that call," she said. "While that authority to make that decision has been taken away from us, I don't think anyone would want me to put kids in a building that is unsafe."