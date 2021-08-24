METHUEN — Students heading back to class next Wednesday will be doing so with a team of educators behind them doing everything possible to create a safe, healthy and supportive learning environment, Superintendent Brandi Kwong told families Monday night.
Discussing the return-to-school plan with School Committee members, Kwong said much of this year’s model follows a wait-and-see approach. However, plans have long been underway to bring the district’s 6,500 students back in the safest manner possible, she added.
“One of the most important things to recognize is that we’re in a situation where there are things we can and cannot control,” Kwong said during the School Committee meeting. “We need to bring all kids back to school for their psychological, academic, social-emotional well-being undoubtedly and in the safest way possible. Everyone feels strongly about that. If I was in a small school and could have kids 3-to-6 feet apart at all times, I’d do it, but what is feasible right now in Methuen and many other districts is to provide the best mitigation strategies we can to bring kids back safely.”
According to the superintendent, some rules — such as the mask mandate issued Tuesday by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education — are prescriptive. Others are up to the district.
“My No. 1 priority as a superintendent is to keep kids safe and teach them,” Kwong said. “It’s all about what is feasible for the city in a situation where all the kids are coming back to make sure we provide them the best education we can.”
To do so, Kwong has leaned on her district leadership staff in school buildings to develop distancing plans that best adhere to a 3-foot distancing rule whenever possible, she said.
Class sizes are approximately 25 students or fewer, according to the superintendent.
“In every classroom, we’re going to be distancing desks, but I want to be really clear that while we’re distancing desks, we still want the pedagogy of teaching and learning to happen this year,” she said.
Kwong said school officials are considering keeping children in pod-like settings throughout the day or having the same group of children sit at table groups so they can still collaborate while being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.
Lunches will be eaten in various locations depending on the school, according to Kwong. In the grammar schools, some students will eat lunch in the cafeteria and others in their classrooms, Kwong said. Other schools will be utilizing the media centers as lunchrooms to maximize spacing. Schools that have outdoor tents will use them for lunch, she said. The high school will have four eating spaces.
As students head to school, Kwong said she anticipates a smooth transition. Kids were “amazing” at wearing their masks last year and adapting to the many coronavirus changes she said, anticipating this year will go just as smoothly.