METHUEN — Hundreds of people are expected at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday, which organizers and local officials are expecting to be peaceful and orderly.
The Merrimack Valley Social Justice Group was recently formed to bring awareness not just to racism and police violence, but to other issues as well, such as economic inequality, equal access to health care and other civil rights concerns, according to Jessica Sanchez, one of the organizers of Saturday's march.
"After the murder of George Floyd and all the outrage throughout the country, it was clear to a lot of Methuen residents, especially young people, that our community isn't as diverse as we'd like it to be," said Sanchez, who grew up in Methuen and works at a women's reproductive rights nonprofit in Cambridge. "This took on a broader lens. It's about community involvement, not police brutality."
She added, "The group started out of outrage, but we want to do more."
One of the founders of the group, Aaron Basiliere, created a Facebook page to publicize the event, which includes an artistic flyer under the heading "Black Lives Matter Protest," adding, "What side of history will you be on?"
It sets out the details of the march, which starts at the Methuen High School stadium parking lot at 1 p.m. Protestors will then march about a quarter mile to City Hall, where the event will conclude around 3 p.m. with speeches and comments by organizers and city officials, including City Councilor Eunice Zeigler.
Mayor Neil Perry said he also plans to attend.
"I expect a peaceful protest," he said, noting that he would be at the beginning and end of the march but may not walk in it because he has a bad foot. He was scheduled to meet with organizers Friday morning.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said he has worked closely with the organizers, who originally wanted to start the march in a private parking lot more than a mile from City Hall. When that became problematic, he said, the city offered the use of the stadium parking area, which is a shorter walk. That might be better, he said, given the temperature is expected to be in the 90s.
He said police would close off the roads from the high school to City Hall to protect the marchers.
"It will be a peaceful protest where everyone will be allowed to speak their minds," Solomon said, adding that there is a security plan in place. "They've been great to work with. We are looking forward to hearing what they have to say."
Former City Councilor Ryan Hamilton, 22, said he will be among the marchers, as he has been helping the group get the necessary permits and serving as a liaison to the city during the last month or so.
"This is an opportunity for the community to get together and talk with one another about civil rights, the police and making sure that Methuen's relationship with its police stays in good shape," said Hamilton, who served as a city councilor from 2018-20 and who now works for Congresswoman Lori Trahan. "People want to be heard."
He said it would be an opportunity to listen.
"I'm white, I'm Irish and I can't say what people of color go through day to day," said Hamilton, a lifelong resident of the city. "I'm looking forward to hearing peoples' experiences and hopefully trying to listen and see how I myself, and how we can affect change in our community."