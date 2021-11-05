METHUEN — Children ages 5-11 in the Methuen Public Schools are eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a city-sponsored clinic starting next Thursday, Nov. 11, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said Monday.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be administered by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Methuen High School Field House, 1 Ranger Road. Second doses will be scheduled on Dec. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Families, students and faculty members are also able to schedule appointments during the MPS clinic for booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
All patients receiving any dose of their initial vaccine will receive a $25 Market Basket gift card from the Department of Public Health.
To sign up, visit Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s website at glfhc.org.
Residents with questions are asked to call Public Health Nurse Nancy Zabbo at 978-983-8835.