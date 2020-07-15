Methuen Rep. to chair Soldiers' Home committee

BOSTON -- State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell (D-Methuen) has been appointed co-chair of a committee that will investigate what happened this spring at Holyoke Soldiers' Home when nearly 80 veterans died from COVID-19.
The outbreak and deaths, as well as illnesses of staff and other patients, was among the worst in the country as the coronavirus pandemic struck Massachusetts, New York and other northeast states.
A consultant hired by Gov. Charlie Baker authored a report that found serious flaws in staffing, administration and communication. The report and ensuing outcry led to the resignation of the state secretary of Veterans' Services, Francisco Urena, formerly of Lawrence.
Baker filed legislation that would have changed the way the Soldiers' Home was managed and overseen, but that bill seems to have been put on hold pending the legislative investigation, headed up by Campbell and which should be complete by March of next year.
Campbell, chairwoman of the Joint Veterans and Federal Affairs Committee, found out earlier this month she had been chosen as chair of the committee, which will have subpoena powers as it investigates what happened at the Holyoke facility.
The other chairman of the committee is Sen. Walter Timilty, who is also co-chair of the joint committee on Veterans and Government Affairs.
Campbell, who held a hearing on Baker's bill on Tuesday, said she has heard from a lot of veterans' groups from around the state that any changes made at the Holyoke home need to be well thought-out rather than rushed through at the end of the legislative session.
On Tuesday, she held a hearing on Baker's bill in her role as chair of the Veterans and Government Affairs committee, noting that many veterans urged her and other legislators to put the brakes on Baker's bill.
"It was because they haven't been consulted or asked," Campbell said, referring to veterans who spoke at the Statehouse hearing. "The folks who worked in the Holyoke home before, the staff that worked there, family members who went through this. Everyone has an opinion on who should be in charge within either Health and Human Services or Veterans Services."
She added that the "testimony yesterday was, 'Hold on. Stop,'" she said. "This was a tragedy in the making for many years. We aren't going to solve it at the end of the session when we are so cramped for time."
The legislative committee she is in charge of will work through the summer and fall, Campbell said, gathering information and reading up on the multiple investigations -- both state and federal -- that are ongoing.
She said she would be creating subcommittees focusing on 10 key topics that need to be addressed regarding the home's management, staffing, communications, physical layout and other matters such electronic record-keeping.
The home is currently stabilized, Campbell said, with a $6 million cleaning and refurbishment plan already underway. She said that once all the other investigations have been completed she will likely be holding hearings in Western Massachusetts to get input and testimony from the people most directly affected by the deaths and sicknesses at the home.
Locally, veterans' agents applaud the way Campbell and the Legislature are going about fixing the problems with the home.
In Methuen, Office of Veterans Services Director Thomas Hargreaves agreed with the "go-slow approach on this."
"Let's get it right," he said.
Ralph Basiliere, active in Haverhill veterans' issues, said the problem was wide-ranging and needs a wide-ranging solution.
"Executive failures resulted in Massachusetts veterans being led to their deaths," he said. "This failure screams for probative, comprehensive legislative oversight."
In addition to Campbell, other members of the legislative committee include:
Assistant Majority Leader Joe Wagner (D-Chicopee); Ruth Balser (D-Newton); Jerry Parisella (D-Beverly); Christopher Markey (D-Dartmouth); Jim Arciero (D-Westford), a member of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs; Aaron Vega (D-Holyoke); Michael Finn (D-West Springfield); and, Mindy Domb (D-Amherst).
House Minority Leader Brad Jones will appoint 2 additional members, and the Senate will appoint 5 members.