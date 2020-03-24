METHUEN — Methuen now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
On Sunday, the number was two. The latest count, posted on the city's website, is as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"Although I'm obviously disappointed by the increase in today's count, it's inevitable the number will grow as more testing becomes available," Perry said. "This number is a harsh reminder that everyone in the city should be taking this health crisis very seriously."
Perry said each person is quarantined and that the city Health Department is monitoring the victims on a daily basis.
The mayor noted that non-essential businesses must close during the pandemic. City inspectors are monitoring compliance, he said.
"While this is a painful step for many, I'm personally grateful for the extraordinary level of cooperation that we're seeing throughout the city," he said.
Essential businesses, including takeout restaurants, banks, grocery and convenience stores and pharmacies, are allowed to stay open.