METHUEN — In recognition of her effort to clean up the Methuen Rail Trail, resident Cieara O’Brien was recently presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award and named a Hometown Hero by Rotary Club District 7930 during the Robert C. Wood Memorial Heroes Celebration on Nov. 10.
Established in 1957, the Paul Harris Award is given to “a person who has been recognized as having done something significant for others.” Since its inception, the award has been given to more than one million individuals, including former President Jimmy Carter, former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and former U.S. astronaut James Lovell.
After noticing that much of the Rail Trail was rife with trash, O’Brien organized a cleanup that was held on Sept. 4. The event resulted in 50 pounds of trash being collected along two miles of the Rail Trail.
“It was a ball, it wasn’t a chore,” she said.
About a month later, O’Brien was contacted by Erica Hadley of the Methuen Rotary Club who had heard about the cleanup and wanted to nominate O’Brien for the Paul Harris Award and as a Hometown Hero.
“It feels amazing, I was honored that they found me,” said O’Brien. “I’ve never been formally thanked, it’s nice to be recognized.”
In a prior interview, O’Brien said she began doing cleanups at the age of 14 “in the hopes of helping wildlife.”
“I have seen the impacts our trash and pollution can have on wildlife, which can be detrimental to their health,” she said.
O’Brien also holds degrees in Wildlife Conservation and Conservation Biology from the University of New Hampshire.
“My time in the classroom as well as in the field has helped me develop a strong love and appreciation for wildlife as well as the environment,” she said. “A lot of wildlife injuries can be linked to human activity and litter.”
Since opening in 2019, the Rail Trail has improved access to the Spicket River Watershed and the Nevins Bird Sanctuary. It has also become the city’s most popular outdoor activity. According to survey results published in the city’s Open Space and Recreation Plan for the 2020s, 53% of the respondents said they use the Rail Trail on a regular basis.
