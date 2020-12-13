METHUEN -- Residential property owners will see the lowest tax increase in a decade while owners of commercial and industrial property will see their tax bills rise an average of about $200 a year, under new rates set by the City Council.
The council voted this past week to split the tax rate for fiscal year 2021, which means commercial and industrial properties continue to be taxed at a much higher rate than residential properties.
City officials justified the split by saying residents need a break in the midst of a pandemic that has caused widespread job loss and other economic hardship.
While the tax rate went down for residential and commercial properties, the value of homes, condos and multi-families, as well as businesses, all increased this year, according to Maggie Duprey, chief administrative and financial officer for the city.
The result is that taxes are going up across the board, she said.
Duprey said the average, single-family home increased in value from $355,280 last year to $365,775 this year.
The council last Monday night approved a new tax rate for residential property of $13.19 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from last year’s tax rate of $13.44. The result is that the average tax bill will go up by about $50, from $4,775 to $4,825 a year.
“We did the right things financially,” said Mayor Neil Perry, whose administration suggested the split tax rate. “We made decisions and we reduced the residential and commercial tax rate.”
Business taxes, meanwhile, are going up. Commercial property will be taxed at $26.02 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from last year’s rate of $26.59.
The value of commercial and industrial properties in the city also increased this year, according to Duprey, from an average of $334,900 to $349,600. That translates into an average business property tax bill going up from $8,905 to $9,097 -- an increase of $192.
Some city councilors were critical of the higher tax on business.
The council voted 7-2 in favor of the new rates, with councilors Jessica Finnicchiaro and Nicholas DiZoglio opposed.
“I'm almost kind of shocked,” said Finnicchiaro. “I didn't think this was where we were going based on the difficult year for businesses.”
Many businesses have struggled to stay afloat this year, with dozens closing as restrictions have been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
But Assessor Michele Mastrangelo said the city has shifted the tax burden to businesses every year by the maximum allowed under state law for at least a decade.
“We do it to lessen the tax burden on residents,” she said. “It is unfortunate businesses absorb the increase, but typically the council has always deferred to residents.”
Other councilors agreed, saying they'd worked hard with Perry to reduce spending, using conservative figures and planning for a worst-case scenario in light of the pandemic and an economic shutdown.
The result is the city is taxing property owners less than the full amount allowed by law, which ultimately saves money for everyone.
Taxing up to the legal limit would raise $97.2 million in property taxes for the city.
However, through a variety of cuts, the city is capping its tax collection at $95.8 million.
Council Chairman James McCarty applauded the council and mayor for leaving $1.4 million in property tax revenue on the table and reducing the burden on all taxpayers.
“We haven't had a tax rate this low since 2012,” he said, noting that residents have seen tax hikes of $264 in 2017, $188 last year and $160 the year before that.
“If we can stay under $150, that’s a job well done,” he said, adding that it was the “notorious 2017 City Council” that approved the highest residential tax increase in 10 years.
“We have an average of $50," he said. "This is usually the time of year they (taxpayers) are calling for our heads. I think it's good news.”