METHUEN -- Students are headed home early for the holidays, though they will still be in school -- at least remotely.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong announced Thursday afternoon in an email to parents that students from kindergarten through twelfth grade will be learning remotely through Dec. 23. In effect that means students won't be back in classrooms until Jan. 4, as schools are closed for holiday vacation after Dec. 23.
Students were expected to remain learning from home until Dec. 7, but that plan was scrapped based on recent figures.
"The rationale behind this decision is that in the past seven days, we have an increase in positive in-person cases," Kwong said. "At the time of the writing of this letter, there are 28 in-person and 15 remote cases of COVID-19 involving students or staff district wide.
"In addition, as of this week, we have over 20 key staff members in each building that are unable to be in-person" for a variety of reasons, she said, including self-quarantining due to being an in-school or out-of-school close contact, having a positive COVID-19 test result, self-quarantining following travel to a high-risk location, or having childcare hardships caused by surrounding districts in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts moving to remote learning.
That doesn't mean everyone is out of school buildings, however.
Kwong noted that "all special populations including preschool that have been in four days a week will return to in-person learning on Dec. 7 through Dec. 18. All students, including special populations will be remote on Dec. 12, 22 and for the half day on Dec. 23."
MORE COMPLICATIONS
With students often learning remotely on any given day, the School Committee recently voted to update its absentee policy so that students learning from home aren't inadvertently marked absent. School administrators said many students are in danger of failing because of poor attendance records which may or may not be accurate.
But with most students now learning remotely it remains to be seen how the new policy will be enforced or implemented.
Schools are going remote also throws a wrench into the district's plan to conduct free COVID-19 testing -- paid for with federal CARES Act money -- for students and staff next week, starting Monday, Dec. 7.
"We are working through a new schedule for testing next week due to pivoting to remote learning," Kwong said. "We will get out additional information to families as soon as we know the new schedule."
The district is also trying to figure out when to start winter sports -- originally scheduled to begin Dec. 14.
"We will discuss the details surrounding winter athletics next week and will send information to high school families at that time," she wrote in her email.
Kwong urged residents to continue to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
"We know that our students need to be in school for academic and social emotional reasons," she said. "To maximize the chance of returning to in-person learning, we need every member of the Methuen community to continue to do your part. Wear a mask, maintain social distance when you are outside of your home, and avoid large gatherings. Remember, that school-aged children can contract COVID-19 and spread it to others even if they never show symptoms themselves. Be vigilant and we can all remain hopeful that we will soon welcome all of our students back into their schools."