METHUEN — Eerie accounts of years gone by filled the Tenney Castle Gatehouse during a Ghostly Evening at the Museum on Oct. 28.
More than 40 paranormal believers packed into the second floor of the Gatehouse to hear from Christi Brouder, a self-proclaimed psychic investigator, and Thomas Spitalere, founder of the Essex County Ghost Project.
Hosted by the Ghost Project and the Methuen Historical Society, the purpose of the event was to use to Halloween holiday to raise money for the Historical Society, which took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brouder quelled the misconceptions that exist about psychic abilities.
“If someone’s guaranteeing you something, go the other way,” she said.
Brouder also said to be cautious of any psychic who claims to know the future, adding that such a claim is often the primary marketing tool of fallacious psychics.
“Predicting the future is something I won’t even attempt to touch,” she said. “I’ve learned over the years what my limits are.”
Spitalere, who had many stories to share, called attention to the ice rink at Methuen High School, where it was reported that a custodian committed suicide in 1982.
“His full body apparition has been seen in there,” Spitalere said, adding that the Zamboni machines have also been known to turn on by themselves.
More information about the Essex County Ghost Project and a list of upcoming events is online at essexcountyghostproject.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.