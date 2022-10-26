METHUEN — Minus the proton pack like one used in the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” Thomas Spitalere of Methuen says he has spent the past 20 years of his life chasing spirits out of the Merrimack Valley.
“I pretty much live and breathe the paranormal,” he said.
Spitalere’s fascination with ghosts emerged when he was in 7th grade and eventually morphed into a service for residents throughout the valley. After graduating from college in 2000, Spitalere continued to hone his craft and went on to found the Essex County Ghost Project in 2007.
“I wanted to go out there and help people,” he said. “The TV ghost hunting was getting out of control.”
One of his more memorable investigations came in 2009 when Spitalere said he discovered the ghostly image of a Native American at Greycourt State Park.
“It was one of the first times that we got actual evidence,” he said.
Spitalere said his knowledge of the supernatural is based on years of removing spirits from homes and businesses.
“There’s no education in this field,” he noted.
In the spirit of Halloween, Spitalere will join members of the Methuen Historical Society to host A Ghostly Evening at The Museum on the evening of Oct. 28.
During the event, Spitalere will describe how spirits have been known to enter a building by hitching a ride on a piece of furniture that was owned by someone who is now deceased.
Other speakers include Joseph Bella, vice president of the Historical Society, and Christi Brouder, a psychic investigator with Witches Wonder.
Historical Society board member Bev Brown said there will also be discussions about areas of the city that are hotbeds for paranormal activity.
One of those locations is the Red Tavern on Pleasant Street, which was once owned by millionaire Edward Searles. In 1900, Searles converted the building into a private guest house. Brown said it is rumored that a woman took her own life while staying at the Red Tavern and her spirit may still be on the premises.
“It’s one of the hot spots people talk about,” she said. “It’s an interesting kind of thing.”
Brown said this will be the Historical Society’s first time hosting the event.
“Our fundraising events were cut short because of COVID,” she said. “We kind of fell in a hole.”
Therefore, the Historical Society decided to use Halloween to create a historical and spooky event.
The cost of admission is $15 and all proceeds will be used to benefit the Methuen Museum of History and the Historical Society.
Although Spitalere has raised thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations, he said the Essex County Ghost Project is a hobby rather than a source of income.
When collecting preliminary information from a client, Spitalere always asks if sleeping has been a problem.
“It’s about understanding people,” he said.
Spitalere will also study the electromagnetic fields in the building from the basement to the attic.
In addition, he uses a combination of new and old equipment to detect electronic voice phenomena and to capture physical evidence. Spitalere said older cameras have a slower aperture speed, which makes it easier to document a spirit’s physical presence. He will then attempt to remove the spirit by coaxing the apparition to “move toward the light.”
For more complex matters, Spitalere said he turns to demonologist Carl Johnson of Rhode Island, a former investigator on the SyFy series Ghost Hunters. Spitalere has also called upon psychics to conduct a “full cleansing.”
However, despite his best efforts, Spitalere said it is possible that a spirit may refuse to leave.
“It’s not like calling a plumber or an electrician, there’s absolutely no guarantees,” he said.
However, the majority of the time, the spirits do not mean any harm.
“Sometimes people don’t mind once they know who it is,” said Spitalere.
