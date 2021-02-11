METHUEN — The School Committee narrowly approved a new policy requiring closer monitoring of students' travel plans in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the committee voted 4-3 in favor of the new policy, which is opposed by school nurses and was not endorsed by Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
The proposal was passed a week before February vacation but won't take effect until the end of this month due to a School Committee policy requiring two, affirmative votes on such matters.
The new policy, if confirmed at the committee's next meeting, requires students to inform school nurses where they went, when they returned to Methuen, when they got tested and, finally, the results of the test. Only then can the student return to the classroom.
Currently, students are abiding by Gov. Charlie Baker's travel orders simply requiring a negative test before returning to school.
Voting in favor of the new policy were committee members Ryan DiZoglio, Louann Santos, Mayor Neil Perry and Jana Zanni Pesce. Voting against it were Susan Nicholson, Jessica MacLeod and Karen Hallbauer.
Kwong said she spoke with the school nurses about the new policy, telling the committee the nurses were "incredibly concerned with changing the rules midstream. They are nervous everything they have in place will get upturned with this new student policy."
Kwong added, "I don't disagree with that. There are a lot of moving parts and conversations nurses and administrators are having with everybody. It makes it difficult if we start changing this now. I would not be in favor of putting another policy in front of students at this point."
She and others noted that while it was important to remain vigilant against the disease, "our numbers are going down. ... Rules are in place and the nurses have done an exceptional job."
Zanni Pesce, the vice chairman of the committee, said she was one of the committee members who pushed for a more stringent travel policy for students.
"I don't diminish the nurses' concerns," she said. "I will say this: I'm still for this, for the safety of staff, educators and administrators who have to adhere to a similar policy. ... I'm not looking at it as more work for nurses, it's just a request to get more information from parents."
She added that the new policy "may deter some families from making those travel plans."
Kwong countered, saying, "It's going to be more work. People shouldn't be traveling, but they are."
She said nurses will now be required to track "when (students) return to the state, when then need to get the test, then we need to get the results. It's more work."
School Committee member MacLeod said she shared those concerns.
"I trust the nurses," she said. "If they don't feel there's a need to change the policy, and the work they are doing is keeping everyone safe, and COVID numbers are down, I don't necessarily think we need to overly manhandle that with this policy."
Mayor Perry, who also serves as chairman of the School Committee by decree of the City Charter, said he "could go either way with this."
"We don't want the numbers to spike up," he said. "I want parents to understand there has to be mindful thought before you travel and potential repercussions when you come back. The chance for creating a super-spreader is there. I'm just a little worried. It (the new policy) is closer to what you have for city employees and staff. I don't know."
Committee member DiZoglio said he agreed with the mayor, adding, "We should hold everyone accountable across the board."