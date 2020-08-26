METHUEN — Public school parents may feel a little like yoyos these days, as the district came out with one reopening plan in July before deciding on a new plan in early August, and then reverting back to the original plan Monday night.
The reason for the decision to revert to the original plan appears to be a consultant's report on air quality, which concluded that in general the air quality in all six school buildings is good and that measures could be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the HVAC ducts and filters.
"After reviewing results of air quality and HVAC system testing by an outside company, TRC, and discussing the status of our planning thus far, (the School Committee) voted to revert to the original proposed hybrid schedule start dates," school Superintendent Brandi Kwong said in a letter to parents posted on the district's website Tuesday.
Mayor Neil Perry, who also serves as School Committee chairman, said the decision was based on a "good report on air quality" as well as a lot of planning on "how to handle COVID cases."
He said the superintendent would be negotiating with the teachers' union and other school unions on the reopening plan this week.
"The superintendent has done a great job," Perry said, adding that the plan once again calls for everyone starting remote learning on Sept. 14, followed by the arrival of special needs students on Sept. 21, with the start of a hybrid schedule on Oct. 5.
The hybrid model calls for dividing grades into two cohorts, with Cohort A, for example, attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays, taking Wednesdays off, and doing online learning Thursday and Friday. Cohort B would do the opposite schedule. Wednesdays would be a day for "deep cleaning" of all the buildings.
The committee's vote was unanimous.
At the start of the meeting School Committee members read about a dozen letters from parents, all of them pushing for the October start date for the hybrid model rather than waiting until the end of November, which is the plan that was approved Aug. 6. A number of letters addressed reopening of the ice rink at the high school, which the committee also voted unanimously in favor of.
The parents of a kindergarten student said their daughter was excited about going back to school but they were concerned about the "amount of time she will sit in front of a computer screen" if the hybrid reopening had been delayed until November.
Parent Chrissy Montgomery said she was "disheartened by the last minute and sudden change" to push the reopening until the end of November.
"There's no reason to move the dates," she said, adding that "moving to fully remote for such a long time increases the hardship on parents. I implore you to reconsider the delayed start."
Following a lengthy discussion of how to handle COVID-19 positive students and a comprehensive presentation by the air quality consultant, committee members seemed ready to vote in favor of the original plan.
Committee member Ryan DiZoglio asked if it might be wise to table the decision for a week so more parents could be apprised of the situation.
Kwong, however, noted: "We are running out of time. ... I have staff reporting in a week."
Perry agreed, saying that no matter what the committee did, parents would be upset.
"That's what happened after the last decision," he said. "We are confusing people because we are moving all around."
He noted that questions about the HVAC system were "the primary reason we moved it." Plus, he said, the district has "addressed the metrics," such as how to track COVID-19 cases in the school district and what to do if a case breaks out.
"Will there be parents unhappy with us?" he asked. "Yes, there will."
But, he said, many parents were mad about waiting until November to start the hybrid model.
Committee member Jana Zanni Pesce said she was comfortable with the Oct. 5 start date for the hybrid model, adding, "I can't wait for all the ducks to be in a row. I don't think they ever will be or ever can be."
She added that parents have the option of keeping their children home and going "all-remote. They have that choice."
In the end, she said, "I'm deferring to you, Superintendent Kwong. I trust you when you say you have the staffing and the busing. I'm trusting the superintendent."