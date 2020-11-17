METHUEN -- The School Committee is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the decision by Superintendent Brandi Kwong to move all the lower-grade students at the Tenney School to remote learning following a number of cases of COVID-19 at the school.
Students in grades pre-K through fourth, who had been using a hybrid model of learning with some in-class days since Oct. 5, are now all doing online learning. Kwong sent parents an email on the night of Sunday, Nov. 15, informing them that all online learning would begin the very next morning -- Monday, Nov. 16.
A number of parents complained on social media that they didn't get adequate notice.
Mayor Neil Perry agreed the timing of the email "was not ideal."
He added that he didn't find out about the situation until Sunday, either.
"The superintendent called me after 4 p.m.," said Perry, who also serves as chairman of the School Committee. "(Kwong) had cases break over the weekend. Would we like to tell parents sooner? Yes, of course."
But, he added, "people have to understand, while the timing was not ideal, there is no timeline for the virus."
Kwong said in her Sunday email that the decision to switch to online learning was made "following an uptick of staff and student COVID cases in the lower school."
She said she consulted with Perry, Tenney Principal Mary Beth Donovan, Inspectional Services Director Felix Zemel and Nurse Leader Patty Comeau in making the decision.
The school district's website indicates that in the last six days 10 people at the school have tested positive for the deadly disease.
"This has resulted in many students and staff members being placed in quarantine," Kwong added, without specifying how many. There are about 734 students in grades pre-K through fourth.
"Due to lack of consistent staffing, along with potential in-classroom transmission, the PK-4 grades at the Tenney Grammar School will move to two weeks of remote learning, beginning (Monday)," she said in the email.
"In-person learning will resume for these grades on Nov. 30," she said. "The entire building is deep-cleaned, per our protocols, every Tuesday evening and Wednesday, and again every Friday evening and Saturday."
She said the change to remote learning does not impact grades fifth through eighth, but that the Remote Learning Center will also be closed for the next two weeks.
The switch to online learning comes on the heels of an announcement made Nov. 10 by Donovan that a member of the food services staff at the school had tested positive for the virus, which led to 14-day quarantines for all the cafeteria workers at the school.
School Committee member Ryan DiZoglio said he is concerned about "what's going on in the district. It seems like there's a broken line of communication."
He said neither he nor other members of the committee were informed about the quarantine of cafeteria workers for several days and didn't know anything about the switch to online learning until late Sunday.
"She didn't think about reaching out to us?" he asked, referring to Kwong. He said he got a number of calls from constituents asking him why he didn't tell them about the switch to online learning or the quarantine of cafeteria workers.
"I said 'I didn't know until you did,'" DiZoglio said. "I found out at the same time."
Perry said the superintendent "will discuss when she found out," adding, "you can't keep classes going" when so many people -- both staff and students, are in quarantine.