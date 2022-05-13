METHUEN — Following a month-long effort, Superintendent Brandi Kwong was able to bring the school budget for fiscal year 2023 from the original request of $94 million down to $91.5 million while avoiding any major classroom cuts.
“We are there,” Kwong said during the School Committee’s budget workshop on May 11.
She said the district will hold off on filling six positions for alternative programming at Methuen High School.
“We’re really concerned about finding the right staff to make this work,” said Kwong.
Therefore, the money that would have been used for alternative programming will be reallocated to enhance the school’s Alpha Program, the existing alternative education program in the district. Funding for the program will now be doubled for a total of $100,000. Kwong said the additional money will be used to cover stipends and support staff compensation.
“We want to work on restructuring the Alpha Program to make the program stronger,” she said. “We think this is the best way to go.”
The additional funding will also allow the program to accommodate up to 50 students.
“Right now, we have between 30 and 40 students and they’re not coming consistently,” said Kwong.
In addition, she said, $550,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund will be used to keep the literacy program assistants for grades K-2 in the district through June 2023. Another $300,000, which was originally earmarked for one-time special education expenses, will now be used to pre-pay out-of-district tuition. Plans to purchase the former CREST Collaborative building at 9 Branch St. have also been put on hold.
The committee also voted unanimously to restore 19 positions provided that funding becomes available from state entitlement grants. Those positions include four ESL teachers, two ESL program assistants, two guidance counselors, one registered behavior technician, four STEM supervisors for grades K-8 and six support staff.
“Our English Learner population is still on the rise,” said Kwong. “If we are able to put positions back, ESL is going to be a priority.”
However, she said, those funds are not expected until July.
Despite the $2.5 million decrease, Mayor Neil Perry emphasized that last year’s school budget topped out at $84.5 million.
“$91.5 [million] represents a $7 million increase,” he said.
Committee Member Laurie Keegan also wanted constituents to know that the new budget figure was achieved through a series of reallocations, not cuts.
“We’re not getting rid of anything that we already have,” said Keegan. “We’re cutting things that are on a wish list.”
Committee Member Susan Nicholson said she was initially skeptical about bringing down the budget without impacting teaching positions.
“I didn’t think we’d be able to get there,” she said.
However, Nicholson said she was pleasantly surprised and commended Kwong for a job well done.
“You did a remarkable job, I’m very impressed with this work,” she said.
