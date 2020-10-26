Methuen schools adopt new reopening plan

METHUEN — The School Committee voted unanimously Monday night to start bringing the rest of the district's students back to school starting next week after an emotional plea by Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
"Parents and kids are starting to fall apart, completely," she said, pausing. "We are starting week seven today. It's hard. We are seeing kids falling apart."
She said students doing in-school learning are "much happier than (students) sitting in front of a computer every single day."
With that in mind, Kwong presented a revised reopening plan that starts Nov. 2 with the return of grades 5, 8 and 12. Two weeks later would see the return of students in grades 6, 7, 10 and 11.
The 14 days between the return of large numbers of students corresponds with the 14-day quarantine period that could help reduce the spread of the disease among students and staff.
"This has nothing to do with thinking some kids are more important than others," she said, referring to criticism by some parents who felt it was unfair to allow certain grades to remain in school while others were being kept out. "We are getting kids in the buildings strategically, systematically with no impact on transmission and spread of the disease."
The original plan proposed and approved in September allowed the return of grades K-4 and grade 9. They go to school in two cohorts, with one cohort doing in-person learning Mondays and Tuesdays while the other cohort is in school Thursdays and Fridays with Wednesdays being a cleaning day. The other days are remote learning days.
The original plan also called for the rest of the students to start returning in early October but when the city's infection rate skyrocketed, pushing Methuen into the "red" zone on the state's COVID map, the return date for the rest of the students was pushed back indefinitely, until Monday night.
Kwong reasoned that while the numbers remain high in the community at-large, there is no indication that the schools are contributing to the overall problem.
Mayor Neil Perry said that to date, there have been four classrooms and one busload of students that have been quarantined, including a classroom of pre-kindergarten and third-grade students at the Marsh School, a fourth-grade class and a bus affiliated with the Comprehensive Grammar School, and one class each at Timony and Tenney grammar schools.
However, there has been no indication that any of the students involved have spread the disease to the wider population.
"It's the protocols we put in place to deal with those cases," Kwong said. "From that, we aren't seeing a significant impact on the spread. When we quarantine, we aren't seeing positive results. We want to make sure we are not part of the problem by having school open."
To that end, the city is working with the state on a pilot program in which nurses' stations are being equipped with testing equipment.
In addition, Perry and Kwong announced plans to use $600,000 in federal CARES Act money to hire a company to test all 7,000 students and staff in the school district in November and December.
School Committee members agreed that students need to return to school.
"We need kids back to the schools," said committee Vice Chairwoman Jana Zanni Pesce. "This is a well thought out plan, making the best of a horrible situation we are in right now."
But committee member Ryan DiZoglio said the district needs to be cognizant of the fact that a lot of teachers may decide to leave the district if more students start pouring in through the doors.
"What worries me is that if we push kids in, and teachers leave, then we have to shut down because we're understaffed," he said. "Not that I don't want to move forward. But if they walk out, everything we did was for nothing. It's very concerning to me and I don't have an answer."
Kwong reiterated the importance of in-school learning, regardless of consequences.
"We need to just do this," she said. "We need to get kids in. The results we just have to deal with. There is no logical reason to push it back anymore. Are there going to be staff who ask for leaves? I imagine. ... All we can do is make sure we do this."