Methuen schools chief weighing options of reopening

METHUEN — School Superintendent Brandi Kwong may make a recommendation on how to reopen schools at Thursday night's School Committee meeting, according to a letter she sent to parents late last week.
Kwong said in the letter that the district has to comply with the state mandate to come up with three models for reopening in September: a fully in-person, fully remote and a hybrid system, which entails some level of in-person and some level of remote learning.
"As superintendent, I will recommend the model our district team feels we should open school with in September," she wrote in the July 24 letter.
It remains unclear what her decision will be as new information continues to emerge regarding the impact COVID-19 has on children of different ages. The state also just announced a slight increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.
"Creating this plan has been an incredibly challenging task, but the teamwork and community feedback was critical in its development," Kwong said. "Safety has been and will continue to be at the forefront of our planning. We are doing our best to balance the safety and needs of students, staff and families through this process."
In the letter to parents, Kwong laid out the timeline for review and approval of the plan, which must be voted on by the School Committee no later than Aug. 10.
-- On Tuesday, the initial plan will be sent out to entire Methuen school community, including families, staff, and school committee, at around 6 p.m.
-- On Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. the School Committee will meet to review and discuss the information in the plan.
-- On Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Kwong will hold a Zoom staff meeting to discuss the plan. That meeting will be followed at noon by a Youtube live session for families.
-- Finally, on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the School Committee will meet to vote on a final plan to submit to DESE as well as vote on the model that will be used to open school in September.