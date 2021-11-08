METHUEN — As schools across the region grapple with violence, absenteeism and other pandemic-related issues Methuen Public Schools’ John Crocker is one educator working to stem that tide.
Crocker, a 12-year veteran of the school system, was recently honored by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for his efforts to promote the “health and well-being of children and young adults across Massachusetts through positive lifestyle choices” and given the 2021 Michael J. Kane Wellness Award.
The district’s director of mental health and behavioral sciences, Crocker has worked in public education for a decade, primarily as an administrator for the schools’ guidance department.
Crocker currently oversees the district-wide implementation of Methuen’s comprehensive school mental health system, which includes group and individual therapy and counseling for students of all grades, in partnership with the National Center for School Mental Health. Under Crocker’s leadership, Methuen Public Schools also uses what’s called positive behavior interventions and supports, known commonly as PBIS.
He also founded the Massachusetts School Mental Health Consortium, a group of approximately 150 school districts across the state who work together to advocate for sustainable mental health services in schools.
The recognition afforded him by the MIAA is in memory of Kane, the former director of student services who died from cancer in 2010. The award “honors Mike’s legacy and seeks to recognize those who share his motivation for making a difference in the lives of others,” the MIAA said of Kane, remembered for his compassion, kindness and the care he displayed for others.
Crocker was nominated and chosen for the award by the MIAA and MIAA Partners in Prevention Committee.