METHUEN — Six of the seven unions representing roughly 750 school department employees have voted in favor of a one-year wage freeze, staving off layoffs as the city confronts a $7 million revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown.
School Superintendent Brandi Kwong said Thursday that all but one of the unions voted for the wage freeze, which goes into effect on July 1 — the start of the 2021 fiscal year. The wage freezes, agreed upon first by the 550-member teachers' union, saves about $1.5 million next year and prevents dozens of layoffs.
Kwong and other officials called the six, one-year contracts — likely to be approved Friday during a 3 p.m. School Committee meeting — a victory for the entire district.
"It was a lot of hard work," said Kwong, now in her second year as superintendent. "We are so fortunate. I feel so blessed the district came through."
School Committee member Susan Nicholson singled out the teachers' union, represented by the Methuen Education Association, for setting an example for the rest of the school unions — and possibly those on the city side as well — by being the first union to agree to the wage in a nearly unanimous vote last Friday.
"All of us on the School Committee are are very, very proud of the action our unions have taken," Nicholson said. "The teachers union set the precedent. They are a model for all the other unions in the city. We are very, very proud of them."
Mayor Neil Perry, who sits on the School Committee as its chairman, said he is in active "impact bargaining" with the eight city unions, including police, fire, public works and five others representing city workers.
He said Thursday he was "still working" on getting comparable agreements from the city unions.
"If every union doesn't agree to a wage freeze, it's simple math, a fiscal reality — there will be layoffs," he said, adding that he has also offered furloughs as a way of trimming salary expenses.
Kwong said the only union on the school side that rejected the wage freeze was the 130-member program assistants union, made up of teachers who often work one-on-one with special education students.
The other five bargaining groups that OK'd the wage freeze includes the 11-member nurses' union, 65 cafeteria workers, 50 custodians, 40 administrators and 25 secretaries.
Kwong said the $1.5 million in savings resulting from the wage freeze was part of a larger package of cuts needed to make up an estimated $3 million shortfall in next year's budget.
"Based on the advice of our state legislative delegation and city officials, their advice was to get to a level-funded budget," she said.
Getting to level funding — meaning spending the same amount this year as last year — means cutting the budget.
"We have contracted bargaining and services, creating an automatic $3 million increase," she said.
She and her financial team took a three-pronged approach at trimming next year's spending, including using savings from the coronavirus closure, moving staff around and not filling any vacancies, and, of course, the wage freeze.
Kwong said that the closure of the schools since mid-March actually saved the district about $1 million in utilities, substitute teacher salaries, transportation and other items the district didn't need to spend money on while the schools were all closed.
Then she sat with every principal in the district and combed through the budgets looking for savings. What they found was that by not filling vacancies — from retirements or other reasons — and moving staff around within the district, they could save another $1 million.
Finally, she said, starting in May they began talking to the unions to give them the lay of the land about how drastic the layoffs would be without significant concessions.
"The wage freeze was a huge, positive reaction and showed trust on their part and the commitment to do the right thing," she said. "We needed to do this as a school department."