METHUEN — A preliminary proposal by Methuen Public Schools Superintendent Brandi Kwong to use COVID relief grant money to purchase the former CREST Collaborative building to house the district’s pre-Kindergarten program has won the support of Mayor Neil Perry and other local leaders.
Kwong outlined the district’s plan to allocate $11.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money at a recent School Committee meeting. She told Perry and School Committee members that the funds are in a “use it or lose it” purse available from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
To determine the best use of the grant, a survey was sent to families, school employees and local leaders, Kwong said, before being presented to the School Committee. According to the superintendent, 20% of the money must be earmarked for academic purposes related to learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
According to the superintendent, $4 million of the money will be used to address the district’s air quality concerns. A company would be hired to consider modernizing the existing systems in each of the district’s five school buildings to improve indoor air quality, Kwong said.
“When we sent out the community survey, the top category was overwhelmingly air quality and space,” Kwong said.
Another large chunk of the federal money is being set aside to address concerns about increased learning space.
While Kwong said Methuen Public Schools are down 350 students, the district is “running out of space,” she told School Committee members.
“We are currently at a place where ... we don’t know where we’re going to put people and we’ve turned the media centers into learning spaces,” she said. “Those are being used by our reading specialists and Spanish teachers.”
As a result, the School Department has begun preliminary conversations with Perry and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey to explore purchasing the former CREST Collaborative building at 9 Branch St.
Preliminary projections allocate $2.2 million from the $11.5 million grant for the potential purchase of 9 Branch St., which is the remainder of the grant after the rest of the items the School Department wishes to earmark are taken care of.
The district anticipates hiring a project manager to work with vendors and oversee the completion of projects over three years. According to Kwong, the project manager — whose position would use $300,000 of the money — will be the primary liaison between the vendors and central office staff during the bidding process and implementation.
Kwong stressed that conversations regarding CREST are very preliminary, but she is cautiously optimistic about what could come from it.
“If we were able to acquire that real estate, my hope is that we’d be able to move all of our preschools into that building,” she said. “That would mean we could remove 15 classrooms from our grammar schools, which is significant for us, as well as central administration.”
In addition to relocating the pre-K program to the new building, the district would be able to pursue its plans for an alternative high school, which is of crucial importance, Kwong said.
“It’s turnkey for us and that’s pretty remarkable,” Kwong said of the CREST space. “We’ve gone to three or four sites in the last year and there’s no school space in Methuen. Any school space we’ve found, we’d have to remodel. A brand new building project is not going to help me eliminate space issues.”
The superintendent said she feels “incredibly confident” about the support Perry is giving to the need for expansion across the district. What Kwong is trying to avoid by pursuing the CREST space, she said, is “portable classrooms,” which are not as easy as one may think, as they present logistical problems given accessibility to electricity and water, for example.
“The city knows it’s a priority and whether it’s 9 Branch St. or not, we need somewhere to move to or we’ll be dealing with portable classrooms in our grammar schools and that in and of itself brings up a whole slew of other issues we’re trying to solve — not create,” she said. “I don’t know what other alternative we have.”
According to Perry, the city submitted a list of all possible projects, including those requested by the School Department, to compliance firm Melanson for review before the City Council will assess and approve what will be appropriated.