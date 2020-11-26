METHUEN -- With one out of five families in the state facing food insecurity, Project Bread is working with area school districts to organize and publicize free lunch programs, according to Erin McAleer, president and CEO of the statewide nonprofit.
"The need is huge right now," McAleer said. "Going into the pandemic, one in 10 households were food insecure. Now it's one in five families with children who are food insecure. For Black and Latinx families with children, the need is even higher."
To make a dent in that problem, Methuen schools are offering free "grab and go" meals to any youth ages 18 and younger through June 30, 2021.
The meals are given out during weekdays at five city schools.
Bob Frati, director of School Nutrition Services, said the program is taking all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still fulfilling its mission of giving out meals.
“We are following every safety protocol and best practices for social distancing at meal sites to combat the spread of disease," Frati said. "All meals are served in a contactless Grab & Go format, to limit social interactions.
"The Nutrition Services staff members have completed several trainings on food safety and sanitation and are ServSafe certified. All staff wear face masks, and practice good personal hygiene by washing hands, changing gloves, and using hand sanitizer. All kitchens are sanitized at the beginning and the end of each day.”
The district also offers a delivery service for registered remote learners. Children do not have to be present and adults can pick up meals for their own children and others who may be unable to pick up meals themselves, according to a press release sent out by Project Bread.
As COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, Project Bread and key partners like Methuen Public Schools have been able to quickly adapt existing programs and innovate to ensure children and families can access needed resources in the context of this global pandemic.
According too McAleer, Project Bread is aware there is no one-size-fits-all meals model during a public health crisis, so it provides school districts with essential resources, expertise, grants, and technical assistance.
“It’s important that individuals and families know how and where to access local food resources," she said, and encouraged people to "utilize local meal sites and call the FoodSource Hotline to learn more about what federal nutrition programs and benefits you may be eligible for, such as SNAP, and how to apply for them.”
McAleer said many people are unaware of the numerous programs available to them to get the food they and their families may need.
"We connect people and food resources," she said, noting that when people call the food hotline, counselors can guide families to the correct program, such as WIC, which helps women with children, or SNAP, which offers food cards that enable people to buy food for their families.
Other programs include Meals on Wheels, local food pantries and, of course, the Grab & Go program at area schools.
In addition to Methuen, the free breakfast and lunch program is also available in Andover, North Andover, Haverhill and Lawrence, among most other communities in the state.
The United States Department of Agriculture approved a series of waivers to ensure schools and community-based organizations can provide free Grab & Go meals through June 30, 2021.
Additional meal sites -- currently more than 800 locations -- across the state can be found at www.meals4kids.org/meals.
Methuen schools also partners with Mayor Neil Perry’s office to provide meal deliveries to families in need of help. For more information about the delivery service, please contact the Methuen Cares Center at 978-983-8655 or visit the website at www.cityofmethuen.net.
Box:
About Grab & Go
Methuen Public Schools serve breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.
There are five meal sites in Methuen:
-- Methuen High School, 1 Ranger Road, 9-10 a.m
-- Comprehensive Grammar School, 100 Howe St., 9:30-10:30 a.m.
-- Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St., 9:30-10:30 a.m.
-- Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
-- Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333) operates Monday toFriday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assistance is offered in 160 languages and a dedicated line is available to those who are hearing impaired.