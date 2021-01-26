METHUEN — For the first time since before the winter holidays started, students in the hybrid model are back at school.
Hybrid B students returned to the Methuen school district last Thursday and Friday while Hybrid A students came in this Monday and Tuesday.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong, in her weekly email to parents, said the number of COVID-19 cases affecting staff and students has decreased in the past two weeks.
"Our staff cases and quarantines have decreased significantly and our districtwide daily student cases have averaged five cases per day for the past six days," she said.
Meanwhile, the district has more data to support its return to the hybrid model, in which one cohort of students attends school Mondays and Tuesdays while another group comes in on Thursdays and Fridays while Wednesdays are preserved as cleaning days.
On Jan. 14 and 15, COVID testing took place for the district. After 810 students and staff were tested, just 16 came back positive, including five students, three staff and seven family members. One case was unrelated to the school department.
The positivity rate was just 1.9 %, well below the citywide rate.