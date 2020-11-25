METHUEN — Citing a high number of students and staff who have COVID-19, school Superintendent Brandi Kwong announced Wednesday that the entire school district is going to remote learning until Dec. 7.
In a letter to parents sent around 1 p.m., Kwong said that after she met Wednesday morning with Nurse Leader Patricia Comeau, Board of Health Director Felix Zemel and Mayor Neil Perry to review the latest data on positive cases, quarantines and other information, she decided to "move to remote learning for all students PK-12 through Dec. 4."
"At our meeting today, we reviewed all school specific data spanning the past seven days," she said. "We currently have 21 in-person cases districtwide of COVID-19 involving students or staff."
In-person cases are described as person-to-person transmission in a school building, as opposed to students who are attending school remotely. Over the last 7 days, only 3 cases of COVID-19 were ascribed to remote, or online learners, according to the district's website.
She said that over the last two days, "additional classrooms and staff at the grammar schools were required to quarantine."
Making matters even worse is that "as of Nov. 30, we will have over 60 staff members districtwide who are normally in-person with students who will be unable to work in our schools" for a number of reasons, including self-quarantining, positive test results, or childcare hardships caused by surrounding districts moving to remote learning.
"This reality makes it extremely difficult to have consistent, safe, in-person learning days," she said.
The COVID-19 dashboard, located on the district's website, has been upgraded to include more detailed data for each school.
For example, Comprehensive Grammar School had four in-person cases and one remote case over the last seven days, with two upper-school classrooms and 13 staff members in quarantine.
Meanwhile, at Marsh there have been six in-person cases and just one remote case, leaving four lower-school classrooms and 21 staff in quarantine.
At Tenney, there were six in-person cases, zero remote cases, a total of six classrooms and 18 staff members in quarantine.
Timony, meanwhile, appears to be faring much better, with just two in-person cases and two staff members in quarantine.
Methuen High School, which only recently started its hybrid schedule, had only three in-person cases, one remote case and six students and staff in quarantine.
In her letter to parents, Kwong also reported that when students return on Dec. 7, a districtwide, free COVID-19 testing program would start. The testing will take place on Dec. 7 and 8 as well as Dec. 10 and 11, at the schools.
Permission forms are being sent out on Nov. 30. While it is not mandatory, Kwong said "this testing opportunity is part of our strong community commitment to continuing our in-person learning safely."