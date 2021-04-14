Methuen schools win $65k grant for new kitchen equipment

METHUEN -- The schools are getting some new kitchen equipment, and that means students will be getting better food.
That's according to Robert Frati, food service director of the public school district, who said in a press release issued this week that a $65,000 grant he applied for -- and won -- will enable him to replace a pair of double stack ovens and two steamers, original to the Marsh Grammar School and Comprehensive Grammar School’s 30-year-old kitchens.
The grant comes from the School Nutrition Foundation, the charitable arm of the School Nutrition Association, which represents 50,000 cafeteria workers across the country.
Frati applied for the grant to help replace aging equipment, which his staff uses to feed the district’s 7,000 students. In just three years, the district has spent more than $390,000 on kitchen equipment repairs or purchases, including constant upkeep of the equipment at Marsh and CGS.
“The benefits of new kitchen equipment are great, like better performance and reliability, easy cleaning and meeting heath codes,” said Frati. “Special considerations have to be made because of the age of the equipment. Menu items that should be prepared in minutes can sometimes take hours. Frozen corn in the steamer can take up to an hour to heat. At times, we’ve had to purchase prepared foods instead of scratch cooking, which raises our food costs.”
Additional labor had to be allocated at the two schools due to inefficient and outdated kitchen equipment, which also increases utility costs compared to newer equipment. Staff must plan menus based on what equipment is working. Frati said that with the right kitchen equipment, staff would be able to plan more innovative menus, increase the number of scratch-made options and add satellite locations throughout the district to help increase student participation.
School meal programs operate on extremely tight budgets, funded by cafeteria sales and reimbursements for meals served, according to a press release from the School Nutrition Foundation.
With revenue declines due to COVID-19 school closures and the shift between distance learning and hybrid models, many school meal programs lack critical funds to purchase necessary equipment and supplies or cover transportation, temporary staffing and other costs associated with current COVID-19 feeding programs.
“Dependable and proper kitchen equipment is vital to help school nutrition professionals prepare and serve quality meals that help nourish young minds,” said School Nutrition Foundation Chairwoman Julia Bauscher. “These grants help replace or upgrade equipment to support an efficient kitchen and successful school nutrition program operations.”
SNF and Winston Foodservice have worked together for more than a decade to provide one lucky school district with 10 new pieces of Winston equipment. Once awarded, Frati will work with a Winston Foodservice representative to determine what best suits the school district’s needs for the coming school year.