METHUEN — Ahead of Methuen being designated a "Purple Heart Community," Methuen VFW Post 8349, in conjunction with Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro and Mike Simard, seeks Purple Heart recipients to honor during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. Recipients are asked to contact 978-686-9626 to be acknowledged.
Ghost hunt and sky walk is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Join with the the Essex County Ghost project and Granite Sky Research on Saturday for a "spooktacular" night of paranormal and UFO intrigue titled "Ghosts and Greys." Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for a meet and greet. A ghost tour start at 8 p.m. Walk through what is considered one of the most haunted graveyards in New England. Members of Granite Sky will be looking at the sky in search of UFOs. Please bring lawn chairs, paranormal equipment, and binoculars. A $10 donation will be collected at the door. All proceeds support cemetery maintenance. For more information, contact Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Blood donations needed
HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross announced it is in urgent need of blood for patients who are in need of lifesaving care this month.
As a thank-you, all who come to give now through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Additionally, all who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
To find a blood donation site in your community, visit redcrossblood.org.
City to honor its WWII veterans
HAVERHILL — The city will honor 14 of its veterans of World War II, including two brothers, as well as recognize the end of the war in Europe during an event that will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in downtown Washington Square.
The public is invited.
In celebration of V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day), which was May 8, a recognition event will include guest speakers, music by the Sons of Italy marching band, a Jr. ROTC color guard and vocalists singing the National Anthem and God Bless America.
Joseph Byron of Honor Flight New England will present the 14 veterans with free, round-trip tickets for an honor flight to Washington, D.C. to see the World War II memorial.
Business networking mixer planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a "networking at noon" luncheon on Wednesday, July 21, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at BuenoMalo Restaurant, 93 Main St., Andover. Includes a taco bar of taco shells, proteins, toppings, chips and salsa, soft drinks, coffee and a cash bar. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
For more information, call 978-590-2119.
Chamber to host business networking event
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person business networking and referral mixer Monday, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the patio of the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
The event includes complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, and a business card drawing for door prizes.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members.
Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."