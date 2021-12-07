METHUEN — The owner of the average single-family home will see their property tax bill jump $293 in the coming year — the biggest increase in at least 10 years.
On Monday night the City Council held its annual tax hearing to set the fiscal year 2022’s tax rate. According to the city’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey, just over $100 million must be raised through property taxes in order to run the government for the next fiscal year — and the tax burden will be shared between homes and businesses.
The new residential rate of $13.05 per $1,000 in valuation is lower than last year’s rate of $13.19, however, homeowners will pay more because the value of residential properties has increased. Duprey said that this year’s tax hike is due to a tax relief provided to residents by the city last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2021 we were super conservative for revenues and expenditures and then revenues didn’t end up being as painful as anticipated,” Duprey explained.
Under the new rates, the average commercial property owner will pay $178 more. The new commercial rate is $25.62 compared to last year’s rate of $26.02 per $1,000 in valuation.
The council voted 8-0 — with Mike Simard absent — to adopt a tax classification rate of 1.75, meaning businesses will be taxed at a rate that is 75% higher than they would be if the rate was the same for homes and businesses. The previous year’s classification rate was also 1.75.
Using the new rates that were approved Monday night, the average total tax bill for a single family home will be $5,118, an increase of $293 over the last fiscal year, while the bill for the average business will be $9,274, an increase of $178 over last year.
Duprey said the average single-family home in Methuen for the current Fiscal Year 2022 is valued at $392,186. The average single-family home was valued at $365,775 last year.
The average commercial property is valued at $362,000, up from last year’s valuation of $349,600, Duprey said.
According to Duprey, the Board of Assessors plans to submit the new proposed tax rates to the Department of Revenue for approval and residents should expect tax bills to be issued at the end of December.