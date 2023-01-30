METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry will deliver his State of the City address Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. The mayor plans to highlight progress in the areas of economic development, housing, public safety, governmental infrastructure and services for residents.
All are invited to join the mayor at the Senior Center or by viewing his address at methuentv.org/methuen-community-tv-live-stream, on YouTube at youtube.com/@methuentv, on Comcast channel 22 or on Verizon channel 33 or 2133 for high definition.
For more information contact Jordan Normandia at 978-983-8505 or Jnormandia@ci.methuen.ma.us.
Andover Leadership Academy registration is open
ANDOVER — The spring session of the Andover Leadership Academy is set to begin on Feb. 22 and will conclude on May 17.
The 11-week course is free of charge and is designed to bolster residents’ understanding of town government operations.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Meeting locations have not been released.
Applications are available online at andoverps.net/1081/Andover-Leadership-Academy.
Questions should be directed to Jemma Lambert, director of community services, at jemma.lambert@andoverma.us.
Sunday night skating at Brooks School
NORTH ANDOVER — The Brooks School at 1160 Great Pond Road will hold public skate nights every Sunday in February from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The cost is $4 per skater and is cash only. Proceeds will be used to help fund the Summer Children’s Shows and Concerts on the Common.
Skaters should bring their own skates as skate rentals are not available.
Anyone with questions should call the Youth and Recreation Services Department at 978-682-9000.
Black History Month kickoff is Feb. 2
NORTH ANDOVER — The Black History Month kickoff celebration will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Andover Historical Society’s Stevens Center on the Common at 800 Massachusetts Ave. All are invited.
The event will feature Andover resident Ralph Bledsoe giving his interpretation of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
Stevens Library to host online program on European art
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library will present an online program titled “European Art Series: Sacred Symbols and Devilish Details: Northern Renaissance Painting” on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
The discussion will be led by Jane Oneail, founder of the arts education consulting firm, Culturally Curious.
Registration and the Zoom link are available online at stevensmemlib.org under the Calendar tab.
Mistral Music announces annual Valentine concert
NORTH ANDOVER — Mistral Music will hold its annual Valentine concert, “Silenced Voices: Love and Remembrance,” on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at the First Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave.
The event will feature compositions by Franz Schreker, Kurt Weill, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Erwin Schulhoff, Felix Mendelssohn, Dmitri Shostakovich and Alexander Zemlinsky and performances by violinists Julianne Lee, Stephanie Fong and Kina Park, pianist Sophie Scolnik-Brower, flutist Julie Scolnik, cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and mezzo soprano Kara Dugan.
Tickets can be purchased online for $35 at MistralMusic.org or by calling 978-474-6222.
