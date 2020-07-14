Methuen store sells $1 million scratch ticket

METHUEN — It's not every day a customer walks into the Methuen Market at 49 Jackson St. and scratches a winning, $1 million lottery ticket.
In fact, it's never happened since the store was opened about eight years ago, according to MD S. Uddin, whose family owns several small markets across the Merrimack Valley.
"That's the first one sold here," said Uddin, who is originally from Bangladesh. He said it was actually his brother, Alam Nurul, who sold the ticket to a customer they know only as "Johnny" around 7 p.m. Sunday.
"He was very excited and jumping," said Nurul, who snapped a picture of the winning, $30 Diamond Million scratch ticket.
Uddin said the customer comes in once or twice a week and buys several $30 tickets.
"He usually buys a few," Uddin said, adding that "Johnny" said he was going to the lottery's Braintree headquarters later this week to cash in his ticket.
Nurul said the store will make $10,000 from the winning ticket.
He said when the man won, at first he didn't say how much.
"I told him I could cash up to a $500 ticket," Nurul said. "He said it was much bigger than that."
There have been several $1 million tickets sold by the Mass. Lottery this year, according to the lottery's website, including three from the Diamond Millions tickets and one by the The Fastest Road to $1 Million instant ticket.
People who take a lump sum, after taxes, take home $650,000.
As of early March, there were 55 of those two tickets left. With the sale Sunday night, make that 54.